Jail Log
Inmate total at Madison County Jail, 258. Total in custody, 364.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Thursday and Friday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Todd Alan Faulstich, 42, 500 block of Lockerbie Place, Fairmount. Booked 7:21 a.m. Thursday, two counts of failure to appear.
• Renada Marcell Byrd, 38, 4800 block of Plantation Road, Anderson. Booked 9:13 a.m. Thursday, violation of probation.
• Gary McKee Conn III, 32, 2100 block of Menifee Street, Anderson. Booked 8:09 p.m. Thursday, probation violation, two counts of violation of work release and contempt of court, child support.
• Stephen Mitchell Morales, 29, 2300 block of West 12th Street, Anderson. Booked 8:36 p.m. Thursday, two counts of failure to appear, auto theft and violation of Continuum of Sanctions.
• Danny James Clark, 50, 1200 block of East State Street, Kokomo. Booked 9:52 p.m. Thursday, domestic battery, is or was spouse.
• Miranda Jean Monk, 29, Anderson. Booked 10:50 p.m. Thursday, failure to appear.
• Jacob Allen Bixby, 28, 2500 block of South B Street, Elwood. Booked 6:06 a.m. Friday, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of syringe and possession of methamphetamine.
