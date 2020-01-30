Inmate total at Madison County Jail, 255, total in custody 368.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Monday to Wednesday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Wavalyn Lois Viau, 18, 200 block of South 25th Street, Elwood. Booked 11:36 a.m. Monday, two counts of neglect of dependent; two counts of possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish; and two counts of possession of paraphernalia.
• Chevyuno Quenton Jones, 32, 2200 block of Fountain Street, Anderson. Booked 1:37 p.m. Monday, domestic battery, interference with the reporting of a crime, false informing, failure to return to lawful detention and violation of continuum of sanctions.
• Wesley Isaiah Morgan, 24, 2100 block of Central Avenue, Anderson. Booked 3:30 p.m. Monday, robbery, theft, intimidation, and battery, no/minor injury.
• Lorraine Ann Marsh, 52, 300 block of West Second Street, Anderson. Booked 3:50 p.m. Monday, invasion of privacy.
• David Wayne Sylvia Jr., 39, 425 West Second Street, Anderson. Booked 4:48 p.m. Monday, probation violation, resisting law enforcement and failure to appear.
• Mustafa Sevion, 41, 1900 block of Silver Street, Anderson. Booked 5:53 p.m. Monday, resisting law enforcement and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish.
• Brandon Lamont Kennedy, 18, Miami Correctional Facility. Booked 6:07 p.m. Monday, attempted escape.
• Da Andre Martez Rayford, 23, 2000 block of Hillcrest Avenue. Booked 6:17 p.m. Monday, intimidation and rape.
• Joseph Alan Burget, 43, 1200 block of North F Street, Elwood. Booked 9:28 a.m. Tuesday, invasion of privacy, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia and resisting law enforcement.
• Kylee Rene Tompkins, 28, 1700 block of Redfern Way, Anderson. Booked 9:54 a.m. Tuesday, failure to appear.
• Shayla Ranae Odoms, 30, 4200 block of Mellen Drive, Anderson. Booked 10:05 a.m. Tuesday, contempt of court.
• April Renee Colbert, 38, 14048 East 216th Street, Noblesville. Booked 6:08 p.m. Tuesday, possession or use of legend drug or precursor.
• Nikki Lea Justice, 41, 2400 block of Fletcher Street, Anderson. Booked 6:54 p.m. Tuesday, failure to appear.
• Maggie Elizabeth Hinton, 32, 600 block of Oxford Road, Anderson. Booked 7:04 p.m. Tuesday, intimidation, domestic battery, criminal trespass, interference with reporting of a crime, criminal mischief and theft.
• David Allen Reese, 62, 2300 block of Pitt Street, Anderson. Booked 7:23 p.m. Tuesday, robbery.
• Jonathan Eugene Mooneyhan, 31, 2700 block of Horton Drive, Anderson. Booked 8:05 p.m. Tuesday, possession of methamphetamine and possession of syringe.
• Stacie N. Dahmer, 25, 300 block of Hawthorne Avenue, Anderson. Booked 8:44 p.m. Tuesday, two counts of driving while suspended, prior.
• Nabria-Chente Okomoto Kinney, 36, 1400 block of Daleville Avenue, Anderson. Booked 10:04 p.m. Tuesday, domestic battery.
• Gary Edward Shaw, 45, 1600 block of B Street, Anderson. Booked 10:16 p.m. Tuesday, failure to return to lawful detention.
• Clohe Ranchelle Reeder, 19, 300 block of West Berry, Alexandria. Booked 5:35 a.m. Wednesday, intimidation, intimidation and leaving the scene of an accident with property damage with an attended vehicle.
