JAIL LOG
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Friday and Saturday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Derek Wayne Derexson, 41, 2400 block of Lincoln Street, Anderson. Booked 10:37 a.m. Friday, failure to return to lawful detention.
• Ishmon George Hester, 24, 1600 block of Lockerbie Court, Anderson. Booked 2:57 p.m. Friday, auto theft, resisting law enforcement, receiving stolen property and unlawful possession of a firearm by a seriously violent felon.
• Keith Bernard Swain, 56, 400 block of Central Avenue, Anderson. Booked 2:59 p.m. Friday, pointing a firearm and unlawful possession of a firearm by a seriously violent felon.
• Brian A. Moree, 46, 2300 block of Silver Street, Anderson. Booked 5:59 p.m. Friday, impersonating a public servant, police.
• Gary Allen Wilcher, 48, 1900 block of Central Avenue, Anderson. Booked 7:18 p.m. Friday, two counts of civil contempt of court.
• Jaylin Keshawn Jefferson, 22, 300 block of Avalon Lane, Chesterfield. Booked 8:33 p.m. Friday, probation violation, initial warrant.
• Enod Asalvacy Paige Jr., 44, 2700 block of Jefferson Street, Anderson. Booked 8:40 p.m. Friday, habitual traffic offender.
• Shawnnita Ruth Perry, 31, 4500 block of Columbus Avenue, Anderson. Booked 12:12 a.m. Saturday, failure to appear.
• Todd Alan Faulstich, 42, 500 block of Lockerbie Place, Fairmount. Booked 12:54 a.m. Saturday, two counts of failure to appear.
• James Harvey Sharpe, 40, 1200 block of Main Street, Lapel. Booked 2:12 a.m. Saturday, theft.
• Steven Frederick Boswell, 39, 3900 block of Main Street, Anderson. Booked 5:15 a.m. Saturday, criminal trespass, resisting law enforcement, public intoxication and violation of probation.
