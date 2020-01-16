Jail log
Inmate total at Madison County Jail, 251, total in custody 374.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Tuesday and Wednesday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Antonio Rashald Perry, 37, 2400 block of Fairview Street, Anderson. Booked 4:42 p.m. Tuesday, carrying a handgun without a license with a conviction within 15 years.
• Kendra Kathleen Foor, 33, 2100 block of North E Street, Elwood. Booked 5:23 p.m. Tuesday, failure to appear.
• Heather Nicole Wilson, 35, 200 block of North Eighth Street, Middletown. Booked 5:58 p.m. Tuesday, two counts of failure to appear.
• Shadi Lynn Jacobs-Miner, 23, first block of Scott Drive, Anderson. Booked 6:17 p.m. Tuesday, violation of probation.
• Fantah Latrice Windham, 40, 2700 block of George Street, Anderson. Booked 7:24 p.m. Tuesday, theft.
• Christopher D. Howard, 46, 4500 block of Columbus Avenue, Anderson. Booked 7:31 p.m. Tuesday, theft.
• Xavier Terrell Scott, 26, 12700 block of Strawflower Lane, Noblesville. Booked 10:07 p.m. Tuesday, domestic battery.
• Jason Andrew Friend, 46, 3000 block of Noble Street, Anderson. Booked 1:20 a.m. Wednesday, failure to appear.
• Farrish Lamont Brewer, 41, 6100 block of Hystone Drive, Fort Wayne. Booked 1:21 a.m. Wednesday, identity deception; check fraud, forged instrument; and fraud on financial institutions.
• Shon Raymond Hammons, 44, 1500 block of Walnut Street, Anderson. Booked 2:23 a.m. Tuesday, violation of Continuum of Sanctions.
• Jamarius Tywon Fuller, 21, 2300 block of Dewey Street, Anderson. Booked 5:47 a.m. Wednesday, failure to appear.
