Jail log
Inmate total at Madison County Jail, 251, total in custody 329.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Tuesday and Wednesday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Ryan Allen Kennedy, 36, 5700 block of North Raider Road, Middletown. Booked 7 a.m. Tuesday, failure to return to lawful detention, violation of work release and possession of methamphetamine.
• Dorothy Nicole Helgesen, 40, 2600 block of Fletcher St., Anderson. Booked 7:16 a.m. Tuesday, failure to appear.
• Justin Lee Hallam, 38, 1700 block of Meridian Street, Anderson. Booked 9:06 a.m.Tuesday, possession of a Sub-Schedule V controlled substance.
• LaToya Naprice Stennis, 39, 2300 block of West Ninth Street, Anderson. Booked 9:38 a.m. Tuesday, criminal trespass.
• Matthew David Warrum, 42, 4300 block of Rutgers Drive, Anderson. Booked 11:40 a.m. Tuesday, harassment and stalking violations.
• Lamar Fuqua, 59, 1500 block of West Third Street, Anderson. Booked 3:10 p.m. Tuesday, failure to appear.
• Kelsay Dawn Burkholder, 31, 5800 block of West County Road 200 North, Anderson. Booked 6:13 p.m. Tuesday, theft with a value between $750 and $50,000.
• Gabrielle Jewel Neblet, 23, 1200 block of South Madison Avenue, Anderson. Booked 6:47 p.m. Tuesday, failure to appear.
• Robert Francis Lockhart, 43, 2500 block of West 53rd Street, Anderson. Booked 8:04 p.m. operating a vehicle while intoxicated and driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years.
• Kristina Louise Rogers, 42, 100 block of West Ninth Street, Anderson. Booked 8:52 p.m. Tuesday, failure to appear.
• Andrew Paul Matolcsy, 31, 2400 block of Locust Street, Anderson. Booked 1:06 a.m. Wednesday, failure to appear.
• Mason Storm Phipps, 20, 1500 block of West Third Street, Anderson. Booked 1:26 a.m. Wednesday, violation of probation, burglary and theft with a value of $750.
• Craig Allen Huff, 39, 11400 block of North Texas Avenue, Alexandria. Booked 1:44 a.m. Wednesday, contempt of court.
• Jason Calvin Huff, 43, 11400 block of North Texas Avenue, Alexandria. Booked 1:45 a.m. Wednesday, neglect of an animal.
• Christopher Patrick Baker, 49, 100 block of Huston Street, Ingalls. Booked 3:38 a.m. Wednesday, domestic battery and resisting law enforcement.
