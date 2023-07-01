Jail Log
These people were recently booked into the Madison County Jail. Charges are recommended by the arresting officers but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Sean Patrick Taflinger, 49, Muncie, booked at 11:04 a.m. Thursday, violation of community corrections.
Alan Lee Parkins, 39, Kokomo, booked at 12:51 p.m. Thursday, failure to appear.
Troy Lee Creamer, 45, Elwood, booked at 1:51 p.m. Thursday, possession of methamphetamine.
James Robert Vandalsen Sr., 60, homeless, Anderson, booked at 3:55 p.m. Thursday, criminal trespass and violation of work release.
Brian Michael Maxwell, 52, 3000 block of Helms Road, Anderson, booked at 5:53 p.m. Thursday, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a syringe and parole violation.
Amon Tyrek Barber, 21, 3100 block of Fall Ridge Lane, Anderson, booked at 8:08 p.m. Thursday, theft of a firearm, pointing a firearm, criminal recklessness with a firearm, criminal mischief and failure to appear.
Breon Malik Davenport, 25, 1600 block of West 13th Street, Anderson, booked at 2:17 a.m. Friday, domestic battery, criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, serious violent felon in possession of a firearm, dealing cocaine, probation violation and two counts of violation of suspended sentence.
Harley Christine Harless, 29, Markleville, booked at 5:13 a.m. Friday, violation of suspended sentence.