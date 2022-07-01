Jail Log
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Wednesday and Thursday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Crystal Danae Buford, 31, 1000 block of East Washington Street, Indianapolis. Booked 5 a.m. Wednesday, battery with no or minor injury, two counts operating a vehicle while intoxicated, and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia.
Joseph Dale Terry, 31, 10 block of East Superior Street, Orestes. Booked 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, failure to appear.
Shakarla Anei Kelley, 29, 1500 block of Arrow Avenue, Anderson. Booked 4:09 p.m. Wednesday, failure to appear.
Jesse Scott Waymire, 28, 1200 block of Lennox Street, Anderson. Booked 4:14 p.m. Wednesday, return to county jail per court order.
Standel Zysean Bobo, 19, 2600 block of Perry Avenue, South Bend. Booked 5:43 p.m. Wednesday, domestic battery.
Joel Thomas Meyer, 41, 1000 block of Silver Court, Anderson. Booked 7:40 p.m. Wednesday, battery against a public safety official, intimidation, resisting law enforcement.
Kenneth Stephen Robinson Jr., 33, 8100 block of South Evening Drive, Pendleton. Booked 9:20 p.m. Wednesday, fraud, deception-identity, theft-value of property between $750 and $50,000, hold for other jurisdiction.
Michael Delano Lamarr Bounds, 42, 6100 block of South Hunters Run, Pendleton. Booked 9:29 p.m. Wednesday, resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct, burglary/breaking and entering, criminal trespass, false informing.
Alexis Christine Bair, 25, 3900 block of Windsor Way, Anderson. Booked 10:09 p.m. Wednesday, failure to appear, possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a common nuisance-controlled substances, possession of a controlled substance Schedule V, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia.
Lela Rochelle Buck, 48, 900 block of Avalon Lane, Chesterfield. Booked 10:17 p.m. Wednesday, violation of probation.
Daniel N. Hijar-Orta, 43, 2400 block of Fletcher Street, Anderson. Booked 10:43 p.m. Wednesday, violation of suspended sentence, two counts of violation of work release, escape from lawful detention, resisting law enforcement.
Brandon Isaac Rutherford, 24, 500 block of West Pearl Street, Lebanon. Booked 1:12 a.m. Thursday, violation of suspended sentence, two counts of failure to appear.
Drew Allen St. Clair, 24, 2100 block of North County Road 400 West, Anderson. Booked 2:05 a.m. Thursday, failure to appear, resisting law enforcement, two holds for 10-day probation violation.
Andrew Jerrold Anthony, 27, 1600 block of South D Street, Elwood. Booked 4:35 a.m. Thursday, theft-value of property at least $50,000, hold for 10-day probation violation.