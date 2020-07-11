Jail Log
Inmate total at Madison County Jail: 259. Total in custody: 223.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Thursday and Friday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Angela Kaye Mclemore, 43, 2200 block of Park Avenue, Anderson. Booked 10:34 a.m. Thursday, theft and fraud.
• Anthony B. McKinney, 48, Pendleton Correctional Facility, Pendleton. Booked 12:14 p.m. Thursday, battery with no injury on a corrections/penal officer.
• Elijah Caine Lamberjack, 28, 2300 block of Shady Lane, Anderson. Booked 12:41 p.m. Thursday, possession of methamphetamine.
• Quincy Thomas Buster, 25, 1600 block of West 10th Street, Anderson. Booked 1:07 p.m. Thursday, violation of probation and violation of suspended sentence.
• Sammy Edwards Beeman, 27, 1600 block of Avenue W, Elwood. Booked 2:20 p.m. Thursday, violation of suspended sentence and contempt of court, child support.
• Paul Nicholas St. Laurent, 31, 1700 block of Walton Street, Anderson. Booked 4:09 p.m. Thursday, invasion of privacy.
• Dustin Tyler Bennett, 33, 1200 block of South Durbin Drive, Anderson. Booked 4:38 p.m. Thursday, resisting law enforcement, pointing a firearm, intimidation, domestic battery, interfering with the reporting of a crime, possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
• Antonio Rashon Smith, 36, 3000 block of Pitt Street, Anderson. Booked 4:49 p.m. Thursday, two counts of invasion of privacy.
• Brooks Devan Elliott, 41, 2400 block of Madison Avenue, Anderson. Booked 5:31 p.m. Thursday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Michael Leroy Thompson, 48, 1600 block of West 16th Street, Anderson. Booked 7:13 p.m., contempt of court.
• David Michael Jones, 61, booked 8:23 p.m. Thursday, resisting law enforcement, possession of methamphetamine and manufacturing/dealing methamphetamine.
• Troy Dale Conn, 57, 1000 block of Shelby Avenue, Alexandria. Booked 10:51 p.m. Thursday, burglary and theft of a firearm.
• Virgil Dewayne Murray II, 37, 300 block of Timber Lane, Anderson. Booked 2:12 a.m. Friday, two counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Angela Ellen Beeson, 45, 200 block of North Jackson Street, Frankton. Booked 6:01 a.m. Friday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
