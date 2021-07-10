Jail Log
These people were booked into the Madison County jail Thursday through Friday. Charges are recommended by the arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Kenneth Edward Swift Sr., 54, Muncie, booked at 9:45 a.m. Thursday, failure to appear.
Todd Alan Faulstich, 44, Fairmount, booked at 2:47 p.m. Thursday, failure to appear.
Tyler Lee Willoughby, 43, homeless, Anderson, booked at 7:07 p.m. Thursday, failure to return to lawful detention, two counts of violation of pre-trial release and violation of day reporting.
John Tyler Nicholas, 29, 4000 block of Fernway Drive, Anderson, booked at 7:34 p.m. Thursday, invasion of privacy.
Tori Lynn Zachary, 23, 4200 block of Brown Street, Anderson, booked at 8:58 p.m. Thursday, invasion of privacy.
Kristi Marie Williams, 40, 200 block of Freedom Way, Anderson, booked at 11:26 p.m. Thursday, residential entry, arson, theft and theft of a firearm.
Augusta Lynn McMain, 45, Elwood, booked at 12:05 a.m. Friday, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, maintaining a common nuisance, violation of probation.
Jeffrey Jarod Neal, 30, Summitville, booked at 1:08 a.m. Friday, three counts of contempt of court, resisting law enforcement and maintaining a common nuisance.
Martaes Lewuan Beverly, 27, 1200 block of Nichol Avenue, Anderson, booked at 1:13 a.m. Friday, obstruction of justice, violation of probation and hold for work release.
Rachel Leah Roy-Bales, 40, 2600 block of Jackson Street, Anderson, booked at 6:16 a.m. Friday, failure to appear.
Vance Lee Scott, 68, 1600 block of West 11th Street, Anderson, booked at 6:17 a.m. Friday, strangulation, confinement and domestic battery.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.