Jail Log
Inmate total at Madison County Jail, 263, total in custody 221.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Wednesday and Thursday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Joseph Nathaniel Ridge, 36, first block of West 41st Street, Anderson. Booked 10:22 a.m. Wednesday, two counts of violation of work release.
• Eddie Dwayne Howard, 34, Pendleton Correctional Facility, Pendleton. Booked 10:56 a.m. Wednesday, prisoner possessing a dangerous device or material and battery with bodily injury on another person.
• Erin Lynn Hamm, 39, 100 block of East Filmore Street, Alexandria. Booked 7:26 p.m. Wednesday, domestic battery and pointing a firearm.
• Samuel Brandon Allgood, 26, 2600 block of Meadow Way, Anderson. Booked 1:38 a.m. Thursday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, prior conviction; driving while suspended, prior suspension within 10 years; possession of a Schedule I, II, III, IV, V controlled substance; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia.
• Jalen Temitope Dixon, 20, 1100 block of Arrow Avenue, Anderson. Booked 4:49 p.m., two counts of failure to appear and resisting law enforcement.
• Landon Patrick Hill Jr., 22, 2400 block of East Ninth Street, Anderson. Booked 5:59 a.m. Thursday, burglary and theft.
