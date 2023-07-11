These people were recently booked into the Madison County Jail. Charges are recommended by the arresting officers but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Logan Patrick Jung, 26, 1900 block of Fowler Street, Anderson, booked at 9:14 a.m. Friday, probation violation.
Jesse Keith Lyons, 33, 5300 block of Kingston Avenue, Anderson, booked at 10:29 a.m. Friday, six counts of violation of drug court.
Contrell Dupre Harris, 28, Muncie, 12:26 p.m. Friday, intimidation with a deadly weapon and pointing a firearm.
Rodney Allen Dehart, 59, Elwood, booked at 12:41 p.m. Friday, court commitment.
Patricia Ann Crull, 63, Elwood, booked at 3:46 p.m. Friday, court commitment.
Michael Allen Gray, 31, Quincy, Illinois, booked at 4:01 p.m. Friday, violation of community corrections.
Nathan Roy Thomas Money, 38, Gaston, booked at 4:14 p.m. Friday, violation of in-home detention.
Norman Dewayne Anderson Sr., 58, 1600 block of West Ninth Street, Anderson, booked at 5:24 p.m. Friday, three counts of court commitment.
Nicole M. Kadlek, 42, 5800 block of South Scatterfield Road, Anderson, booked at 5:54 p.m. Friday, auto theft.
Julianne Hahn Craig, 54, Elwood, booked at 9:51 p.m. Friday, violation of sanctions.
Sabrina Marie Boylen, 38, 1200 block of Madison Avenue, Anderson, booked at 11:37 p.m. Friday, obstruction of justice and possession of a syringe, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, operating a vehicle with a controlled substance in the body and two counts of probation violation.
Michelle Leigh Wheeler, 45, Muncie, booked at 3:34 a.m. Saturday, probation violation.
D’Andre Roncal Rogers, 39, Alexandria, booked at 5:31 a.m. Saturday, possession of marijuana and hold for another jurisdiction.
Anthony Craig Harris Jr., 31, 1900 block of Southwood Road, Anderson, booked at 6:34 a.m. Saturday, domestic battery, residential entry and invasion of privacy.
Bradley Lamar Buckley, 35, Indianapolis, booked at 5:29 p.m. Saturday, serious violent felon in possession of a firearm and false identity statement.
Brody Austin Walters, 28, Chesterfield, booked at 7:08 p.m. Saturday, domestic battery.
Montana Adam Beno Collins, 27, 2400 block of Main Street, Anderson, booked at 8:55 a.m. Sunday, failure to appear and violation of suspended sentence.
Nicholas Keith Clevenger, 35, homeless, booked at 11:11 a.m. Sunday, probation violation and failure to appear.
Cameron Joseph Ellerman, 28, 3400 block of Westfield Drive, Anderson, booked at 11:43 a.m. Sunday, battery, resisting law enforcement, habitual traffic violator, three counts of hold for probation violation.
Heather Bree Sutterfield, 42, 6100 block of Boulder Drive, Anderson, booked at 4:49 p.m. Sunday, domestic battery.
Dillon Michael Strong, 32, Alexandria, booked at 5:15 p.m. Sunday, domestic battery.
Matthew Ryan Rotheil, 38, 2400 block of Halford Street, Anderson, booked at 9:33 p.m. Sunday, nonsupport of a dependent.
Sophia Rae Hoffman, 25, 4800 block of Country Road, Anderson, booked at 10:26 p.m. Sunday, domestic battery and interference with reporting of a crime.
Carlos Galves, 22, 3900 block of Delaware Street, Anderson, booked at 1:30 a.m. Monday, resisting law enforcement, operator never licensed and hold for another jurisdiction.