These people were booked into the Madison County Jail July 4 through July 6. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Marquela Almeda Nakai Merritt, 22, 4100 block of Gun Barn Road, Anderson. Booked 2:42 a.m. July 4, disorderly conduct and public intoxication.
• Kassandra Lee Poole, 31, 600 block of Broadway Street, Anderson. Booked 5:25 a.m. July 4, auto theft.
• Brandon Franklin Pellinen, 33, 9300 block of South Greenway Drive, Daleville. Booked 5:32 p.m. July 4, auto theft.
• Michael Ray Manley, 37, 2600 block of Louise Street, Anderson. Booked 6:34 a.m. Monday, habitual traffic violator; intimidation; resisting law enforcement; operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment; criminal mischief resulting in property damage less than $750; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia.
• Michael Anthony Lawless, 39, 2800 block of Brown Street, Anderson. Booked 7:45 a.m. July 4, failure to appear.
• Marquis Dajuan Boyd, 31, 800 block of Sun Valley Drive, Anderson. Booked 8:46 a.m. July 4, domestic battery of an adult in the knowing presence of a child 16 or younger and intimidation.
• Dashon Lamon Scott, 21, 5200 block of Alameda Road, Indianapolis. Booked 11:38 a.m. July 4, leaving the scene of a crash with property damage and robbery.
• William Robert Simmonds, 29, homeless. Booked 12:07 p.m. July 4, four counts violation of Drug Court and two counts burglary.
• Dustin Michael Martin, 33, 300 block of West Madison, Alexandria. Booked 12:16 p.m. July 4, two counts failure to appear and resisting law enforcement.
• Heather Michelle Griffith, 35, 4000 block of South County Road 50 West, Anderson. Booked 12:31 p.m. July 4, failure to appear.
• Edelmiro Rivera-Hipolito, 35, 1300 block of Madison Road, Elwood. Booked 12:56 p.m. July 4, two counts leaving the scene of a crash with property damage, two counts operator never licensed and two counts invasion of privacy.
• Chad Daniel Cook, 39, 2400 block of North Blaine Street, Muncie. Booked 2:12 p.m. July 4, failure to return to lawful detention and violation of work release.
• Andrew Joshua Couch, 23, 1200 block of South High Street, Muncie. Booked 2:15 p.m. July 4, driving while suspended resulting in injury and leaving the scene of a crash with injury.
• Charles Leon Bemis, 49, 400 block of West Fourth Street, Fairmount. Booked 7:43 p.m. July 4, operating with a controlled substance in the body, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia and possession of syringe.
• Aaron Michael Ward, 31, 10900 block of South Indiana 9, Pendleton. Booked 7:55 p.m. July 4, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia; operating with a controlled substance in the body and possession of paraphernalia.
• Chasity C. Brighton, 20, address unknown. Booked 10:18 p.m. July 4, two counts domestic battery.
• Jason Aaron Shawhan, 46, 200 block of North 13th Street, Elwood. Booked 1:36 a.m. July 5, domestic battery and invasion of privacy.
• Bruce Raymond Minniear, 34, 600 block of Main Street, Elwood. Booked 2:09 a.m. July 5, domestic battery.
• Ashley Nacole Phillips, 34, 4400 block of West County Road 600 North, Anderson. Booked 2:13 a.m. July 6, interfering with the reporting of a crime and domestic battery.
• James Michael Eldridge, 30, 1300 block of North Tuxedo, Indianapolis. Booked 2:36 a.m. July 5, operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol content between .08 and .15; operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment; operating a vehicle while intoxicated; and resisting law enforcement.
• Lance Christopher Morgan, 31, homeless. Booked 8:16 a.m. July 5. Violation of suspended sentence, two counts failure to appear and seriously violent felon in possession of a firearm.
• Shannan Kathleen Dailey, 35, 7200 block of West County Road 1500 North, Elwood. Booked 1:51 p.m. July 5, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a Sub-Schedule V controlled substance, fraud and battery in a rude, angry, insolent mannet.
• Alvin Joseph Tisdel, 33, 900 block of Westy 17th Street, New Castle. Booked 2:54 p.m. July 6, violation of Adult Day Reporting.
• Richard Lee Weston, 20, 100 block of Cowboy Way Road, Porcupine, South Dakota. Booked 2:59 p.m. July 5, resisting law enforcement and disorderly conduct.
• Crystal Lynn Adams, 28, 100 block of West Cross Street, Anderson. Booked 3:46 p.m. July 5, failure to appear.
• Jonathan Whitney Cecil, 37, 2300 block of East Lynn Street, Anderson. Booked 4:08 p.m. July 5. Booked receiving stolen property.
• George D. Evans, 50, 6700 block of West Indiana, 32, Anderson. Booked 5:06 p.m. July 5, criminal mischief resulting in less than $750 in damage.
• Charles Edward Kurtz Jr., 51, 800 block of South Anderson Street, Elwood. Booked 5:50 p.m. July 5, neglect of dependent/child.
• Adam Ryan Carter, 38, 1000 block of Redrock Drive, Anderson. Booked 6:25 p.m. July 5, resisting law enforcement and dealing marijuana, hash oil hashish, salvia.
• Christopher Bernard Townsend, 50, 800 block of West 13th Street, Anderson. Booked 6:35 p.m. July 5, two counts failure to appear and resisting law enforcement.
• Destine Starr Cassise, 23m 4800 block of East County Road 67, Anderson. Booked 7:06 p.m. July 5, domestic battery.
• Natasha Marie Johnson, 34, 1300 block of East 63rd Street, Anderson. Booked 9:51 p.m. July 5, conspiracy to manufacture methamphetamine.
• Shaun Michael Thomas, 33, 1500 block of West 1300 North, Alexandria. Booked 10 p.m. July, Failure to appear and possession of methamphetamine.
• William Joseph Castor, 40, 1200 block of Brown Street, Anderson. Booked 10:39 p.m. July 5, violation of probation.
• Scott Harris Toppin Sailor, 31, 14600 block of Scarborough Lane, Noblesville. Booked 3:41 a.m. July 6, violation of Continuum of Sanctions.
• Jacob Brian Thomas, 19, 11800 block of North County Road 700 North, Elwood. Booked 5:37 a.m. July 6, resisting law enforcement using a vehicle.
• Bradley Eugene Mier, 43, homeless. Booked 7:04 a.m. July 6, violation of suspended sentence, escape/violation of a home detention order, theft/larceny with a value up to $750 and failure to appear.
• Mark Eugene Goodman, 48, 400 block of West Third Street, Anderson. Booked 8:53 a.m. July 6, driving while suspended, prior.
• Timothy Ryan Purkey, 47, 6700 block of South Cross Street, Pendleton. Booked 11:57 a.m. July 6, contempt of court, child support; failure to appear; possession of methamphetamine; and possession of paraphernalia.
• Tama Gene Butts, 32, 2600 block of East Eighth Street, Anderson. Booked 12:03 p.m. July, 6, two counts violation of Community Corrections.
• Mark Allen Carlton, 36, 3900 block of East Jackson Street, Muncie. Booked 12:16 p.m. July 6, driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years and failure to appear.
• Brian Edwards Seats Jr., 33, 800 block of North 11th Street, Elwood. Booked 12:22 p.m. July 6, violation of probation.
• Kevin Ray Simmons, 33, 5600 blocvk of Kilgore, Yorktown. Booked 12:29 p.m. July 6, violation of suspended sentence.
• Tony Lynn Carson Jr., 26, 2900 block of Huntsville Road, Pendleton. Booked 1:14 p.m. July 6, two counts violation of Re-entry Court.
• China Nichole Dickerson, 30, 400 block of Ruddle Avenue, Anderson. Booked 2:09 p.m. July 6, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia; possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug and possession of paraphernalia.
• Andrew Lee Ray, 35, 800 block of Frederick Street, Huntington. Booked 3:34 p.m. July 6, nonsupport of dependent/child and cheating on gambling game.
• Jamison Eric Braden, 30, 1200 block of Wall Street, Fort Wayne. Booked 4:13 p.m. July 6, failure to appear.