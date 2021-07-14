Jail Log
Inmate total at Madison County Jail, 265, total in custody 331.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail on Monday and Tuesday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Lacey Francine Ivy, 37, 2800 block of Woodspring, Jonesboro, Arkansas. Booked 7:53 a.m. Monday, possession of a handgun without a license.
• Bradley Devall McCord, 42, 800 block of East Seventh Street, Anderson. Booked 9:50 a.m. Monday, failure to appear and operator never licensed.
• Lacey Nichole David, 38, 3300 block of Forest Terrace, Anderson. Booked 10:22 a.m. Monday, failure to appear and neglect of a dependent/child.
• Joshua William Jones, 39, 200 block of West Hoover Street, Westfield. Booked 11:01 a.m. Monday, habitual lifetime traffic violator and possession of methamphetamine.
• Christopher Lane Coots, 43, 9500 block of South Indiana 109, Markleville. Booked 11:26 a.m. Monday, failure to appear.
• Eric Wallace Derolf, 43, 2700 block of West County Road 1000 South, Pendleton. Booked 11:27 a.m. Monday, operating with a controlled substance in the body and operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment.
• Tanner Gregory Bost, 28, 2700 block of North D Street, Elwood. Booked 12:48 p.m. Monday, two counts invasion of privacy.
• Cassandra Kay Abbott, 31, 3000 block of South P Street, Elwood. Booked 5:05 p.m. Monday, possession of methamphetamine, possession of syringe and possession of paraphernalia.
• Parish Rah-Mond Turner, 31, 6100 block of Rocky Road, Anderson. Booked 5:57 p.m. Monday, failure to appear and invasion of privacy.
• Owen Alan Foit, 27, 1200 block of East Maple Street, Frankton. Booked 6:34 p.m. Monday, habitual traffic violator.
• Derrick Rapheal Eugene Davis, 39, 300 block of West 11th Street, Anderson. Booked 9:52 p.m. Monday, violation of continuum of sanctions, resisting law enforcement with the suspect drawing a weapon, criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon and strangulation with no/minor injury.
• Joshua David Wilson, 41, 3800 block of East County Road 650 North, Alexandria. Booked 11:40 p.m. Monday, violation of Community Corrections.
• Christopher Scott Carter, 56, 900 block of Delmar Road, Anderson. Booked 2:21 a.m. Tuesday, violation of probation.
