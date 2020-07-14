Inmate total at Madison County Jail, 280, total in custody 244.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Friday and Saturday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Korey Levell Reaves, 20, 4400 block of West Reformatory Road, Pendleton. Booked 11:05 a.m. Friday, battery with no injury on a corrections/penal officer.
• Michael Phillip Ducheteau, 28, 700 block of North Tippy Drive, Marion. Booked 11:51 a.m. Friday, failure to appear.
• Shaylee Anne Myrick, 28, 3200 block of South Oxford Street, Indianapolis. Booked 1:30 p.m. Friday, three counts of driving while suspended, prior suspension within 10 years.
• Arthur Brent McGahey, 43, 1600 block of South F Street, Elwood. Booked 3:27 p.m. Friday, two counts of child molesting.
• Logan Myers Taylor, 23, 900 block of Rosewood, Peru. Booked 3:29 p.m. Friday, intimidation.
• Tobias Andrew Gernand, 25, 500 block of East U.S. 36, Pendleton. Booked 3:32 p.m. Friday, invasion of privacy.
• Brandon Cox, 38, 300 block of West 24th Street, Connersville. Booked 3:33 p.m. Friday, criminal contempt of court.
• Walter Lavern Cullum Jr., 46, 2100 block of Locust Street, Anderson. Booked 4:05 p.m. Friday, criminal recklessness, confinement, interfering with the reporting of a crime and domestic battery.
• Justin L. Wylie, 32, 600 block of West Jefferson Street, Alexandria, neglect of dependent/child, possession of paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine and maintaining a common nuisance.
• Willard Eugene Beeman, 45, 2800 block of North D Street, Elwood. Booked 9:42 p.m. Friday, two counts of failure to appear.
• Rachael Carter, 28, 15700 block of North Gray Road, Noblesville. Booked 1:30 a.m. Saturday, possession of methamphetamine.
• Lakisha Lashelle Moore, 43, 2200 block of Sherman Street, Anderson. Booked 2:14 am. Saturday, domestic battery and disorderly conduct.
• Christina Ann Wylie, 37, 600 block of West Jefferson Street, Alexandria. Booked 4:01 a.m. Saturday, neglect of dependent/child, possession of paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine and maintaining a common nuisance.
• Justin Tyler Johnson, 26, 1100 block of West 11th Street, Anderson. Booked 8:55 a.m. Saturday, residential entry, no trespassing of intent of felony theft.
• Anthony Francis Matolcsy, 26, 200 block of Woodland Trace, Anderson. Booked 2:08 p..m. Saturday, failure to appear.
• Jonathan Paul Crim, 31, 700 block of East 27th Street, Anderson. Booked 4:01 p.m. Saturday, violation of probation, contempt of court, child support and driving while suspended, prior suspension within 10 years.
• Michael Ray Shelton, 50, 2200 block of Highland Avenue, Anderson. Booked 4:30 p.m. Saturday, leaving the scene of a crash with property damage and possession of a Schedule I, II, III, IV, IV controlled substance.
• Megan Nichole Davidson , 28, 1400 block of West Sixth Street, Anderson. Booked 6:35 p.m. Saturday, failure to appear and criminal mischief.
• Jason Scott Nance, 34, 1200 block of West Fourth Street, Alexandria. Booked 6:49 p.m. Saturday, domestic battery.
• Christopher Lewis Rainer, 48, 7400 block of San Marco Drive, Pendleton. Booked 11:43 p.m. Saturday, domestic battery and domestic battery with moderate bodily injury.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.