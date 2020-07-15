Jail Log
Inmate total at Madison County Jail, 266, total in custody 230.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Sunday to Tuesday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Jordan Craig Everling, 27, 600 block of South 22nd Street, Elwood. Booked 1:53 a.m. Sunday, invasion of privacy.
• Amy N. Lowe, 31, 1400 block of North Wabash Street, Kokomo. Booked 4:14 a.m. Sunday, false informing/reporting.
• Taylor Paige Stohler, 23, 14600 block of West Third Street, Daleville. Booked 4:57 a.m. Sunday, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of methamphetamine, possession of syringe and possession of a Schedule I, II, III, IV, V controlled substance.
• Brittany Leann Feaster, 30, 400 block of West Second Street, Anderson. Booked 6:11 a.m. Sunday, resisting law enforcement.
• Carissa Ann Whicker, 29, 1300 block of East 281st Street, Anderson. Booked 9:16 a.m. Sunday, failure to appear and domestic battery.
• Dalton James Carpenter, 28, first block of West 40th Street, Anderson. Booked 9:43 a.m. Sunday, domestic battery.
• Travis L. May, 42, 7400 block of West Indiana 128, Frankton. Booked 12:32 p.m. Sunday, two counts of violation of suspended sentence.
• Alison Lovelle Turner, 25, 3600 block of North Indiana 9, Anderson. Booked 2:56 p.m. Sunday, shoplifting with a property value between $750 and $50,000.
• Terrenzo L Grinston-Huddleston, 28, 2200 block of East 10th Street, Anderson. Booked 5:03 p.m. Sunday, domestic battery on a person younger than 14 by a person at least 18, confinement and bodily injury to a family member known to be pregnant.
• Angela Marie Throgmorton, 50, 1100 block of Louise Street, Anderson. Booked 6:50 p.m. Sunday, battery on a person younger than 14 by a person at least 18, disorderly conduct and public intoxication by alcohol/drugs.
• Michael A. Carrizales, 63, 1300 block of Greenbriar Drive, Anderson. Booked 7 p.m. Sunday, domestic battery.
• Nina Nichole Marie Stutzman, 43, 2300 block of South C Street, Elwood. Booked 10:18 p.m. Sunday, possession of methamphetamine.
• Micheal Keith Aldridge, 33, 2400 block of West 12th Street, Anderson. Booked 1:11 a.m. Monday, battery with bodily injury.
• Devin Tyron Jones, 27, 1700 block of East 44th Street, Anderson. Booked 1:32 a.m. Monday, escape/failure to return to lawful detention and violation of continuum of sanctions.
• George Robert Wilder, 39, 1800 block of Crystal Street, Anderson. Booked 4:19 a.m. Monday, child solicitation.
• Jojuana Marie Taylor, 38, 2900 block of North Capitol, Indianapolis. Booked 5:45 a.m. Monday, criminal mischief.
• Lee William Oshier, 40, 3700 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, Anderson. Booked 8:20 a.m. Monday, theft.
• Christian Alexander London, 23, 600 block of valley Drive, Anderson. Booked 10:13 a.m. Monday, failure to appear.
