Jail log
These people were recently booked into the Madison County Jail. Charges are recommended by the arresting officers but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Jacob Stephen Young, 24, 2300 block of Locust Street, Anderson, booked at 1:11 p.m. Thursday, domestic battery, strangulation and failure to appear.
Amanda Jo Burk, 33, 2700 block of Mounds Road, Anderson, booked at 1:43 p.m. Thursday, court commitment.
Jessica L. Chapman, 43, 500 block of Park Avenue, Anderson, booked at 4:15 p.m. Thursday, two counts of violation of re-entry court.
Christopher David McCoy, 34, 100 block of East Ninth Street, Anderson, booked at 5:33 p.m. Thursday, battery.
Christopher Michael Daoust, 53, 400 block of Windsor Court, Anderson, booked at 7:42 p.m., habitual traffic violator.
Brian William Arthur, 38, Elwood, booked at 12:35 a.m. Friday, possession of a controlled substance and two counts of failure to appear.