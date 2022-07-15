Jail Log
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Wednesday and Thursday. Charges are recommended by the arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Daniel Jay Eagleton, 42, Gas City, booked at 10:25 a.m. Wednesday, failure to appear.
Brian Leroy Sparks, 45, Marion, booked at 10:31 a.m. Wednesday, violation of pre-trial release.
Jalen Arique Cooley, 21, 2800 block of Jackson Street, Anderson, booked at 10:36 a.m. Wednesday, forgery.
Justin Scott Counceller, 39, 500 block of W. 53rd Street, Anderson, booked at 12:27 p.m. Wednesday, two counts of failure to appear.
George Anthony Raymore, 58, 3100 block of W. 12th Street, Anderson, booked at 12:51 p.m. Wednesday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and driving with a suspended license.
Justin Joseph Martin Sparks, 33, 3400 block of Redwood Drive, Anderson, booked at 1:14 p.m. Wednesday, failure to appear.
Dajah Daree Glover, 26, 2800 block of Brentwood Drive, Anderson, booked at 1:49 p.m. Wednesday, failure to appear.
Zachary Tyson Porter, 32, 2400 block of Fletcher Street, Anderson, booked at 3:18 p.m. Wednesday, possession of marijuana, dealing in marijuana and felon in possession of a firearm.
Michael Lee Kiger, 31, Muncie, booked at 3:58 p.m. Wednesday, violation of probation.
Dustin Andrew Dunlap, 27, Muncie, booked at 4:11 p.m. Wednesday, violation of probation.
Nathan Leroy Eugene Smith, 50, Elwood, booked at 4:13 p.m. Wednesday, court commitment.
Jackie Don Webster, 61, 700 block of W. Third Street, Anderson, booked at 4:25 p.m. Wednesday, failure to appear.
Jason Daniel Petty, 39, Alexandria, booked at 5:49 p.m. Wednesday, violation of community transition program.
Donald Jason Johnson, 42, homeless, Anderson, booked at 8:19 p.m. Wednesday, domestic battery, confinement and failure to appear.
Nathan Lewis Hughes, 30, Indianapolis, booked at 8:19 p.m. Wednesday, hold for another jurisdiction.
Tarron Hayden Conwell, 18, Alexandria, booked at 8:55 p.m. Wednesday, operator never licensed.
Donald James Norton, 63, Muncie, booked at 10:05 p.m. Wednesday, two counts of theft.
Gavin Michael Smith, 19, address unknown, booked at 11:14 p.m. Wednesday, two counts of reckless driving.
Heather Lynn Meador, 42, Alexandria, booked at 11:26 p.m. Wednesday, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia and resisting law enforcement.
Kristen Melissa Whitten, 38, 1800 block of Crystal Street, Anderson, booked at 12:14 a.m. Thursday, failure to appear.
Leonard Lee Fesler, 76, 800 block of Greenfield Drive, Anderson, booked at 1:27 a.m. Thursday, operating while intoxicated resulting in serious bodily injury.
Nicholas Scott Hartman, 27, Elwood, booked at 2:16 a.m. Thursday, operating while intoxicated, operating with controlled substance in body and leaving scene of a property damage accident.
David Frederick Smith, 51, 2400 block of Main Street, Anderson, booked at 2:42 a.m. Thursday, operating while intoxicated and failure to appear.
Ronald Thomas Whitmill, 65, 600 block of S. Nursery Road, booked at 3:48 a.m. Thursday, public indecency.