Jail Log
Inmate total at Madison County Jail, 266, total in custody 219.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Tuesday and Wednesday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Justin Levi Johnson, 34, 3100 block of East Lynn Street, Anderson. Booked 2:58 p.m. Monday, theft of property with a value between $750 and $50,000 and resisting law enforcement.
• Donald Estel Roberson Jr., 62, 1800 block of South L Street, Elwood. Booked 4:16 p.m. Monday, habitual traffic violator.
• Michael Cody Wright, 37, 300 block of East Cross Street, Anderson. Booked 5:54 p.m. Monday, possession of methamphetamine.
• Brandon Michael Whittaker, 30, 2100 block of South J Street, Elwood. Booked 8:15 p.m. Monday, possession of methamphetamine.
• Jamie Lynn Bennett, 24, 3600 block of Oaklawn Drive, Anderson. Booked 10:19 p.m. Monday, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
• Anthony Ross Shaw, 29, 2200 block of East Lynn Street, Anderson. Booked 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, violation of suspended sentence.
• John Doss, 69, 12200 Leonidas Drive, Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Booked 4:31 a.m. Tuesday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Derick Marquez Norwood, 27, 1500 block of Raible Avenue, Anderson. Booked 6:55 a.m. Tuesday, neglect of dependent child and battery with bodily injury.
• Meagan Renee Brown, 28, 900 block of Sun Valley Drive, Anderson. Booked 6:58 a.m. Tuesday, neglect of dependent child.
• Kevin Theodore Israel, 36, 300 block of West Fifth Street, Anderson. Booked 9:12 a.m. Tuesday, shoplifting, resisting law enforcement, sniffing/inhaling toxic vapors and violation of probation.
• James Michael Carpenter, 52, 300 block of East County Road 300 North, Anderson. Booked 10:08 a.m. Tuesday, maintaining a common nuisance.
• Gregory Arthur Deborde, 52, 5100 block of East North Street, Indianapolis. Booked 10:29 a.m. Tuesday, two counts of theft.
• Joshua Ryan Purnell, 26, 2200 block of North 250 East, Kokomo. Booked 11:57 a.m. Tuesday, violation of adult day reporting and operator license violation.
• Tyler Lee Willhoite, 20, 500 block of North 13th Street, Elwood. Booked 12:26 p.m. Tuesday, violation of suspended sentence, escape and theft.
• Deonte Lamar Sutton, 24, 1600 block of Cedar Street, Anderson. Booked 1:15 p.m. Tuesday, two counts of violation of in-home detention.
• Evan Buck Broderick, 38, 1200 block of Winding Way, Anderson. Booked 2:23 p.m. Tuesday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated; operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment; and leaving the scene of an accident with property damage.
• Shawn David Hunter, 39, 800 block of Slack Drive, Anderson. Booked 2:38 p.m. Tuesday, civil contempt of court, child support.
• Larry Lee Dowdell, 60, 800 block of West 13th Street, Anderson. Booked 3:09 p.m. Tuesday, two counts of civil contempt of court.
• Johnathan Samuel Weaver, 36, 7400 block of North County Road 900 West, Carthage. Booked 3:20 p.m. Tuesday, violation of suspended sentence.
• Ryan Earl Wickersham, 42, 100 block of West 13th Street, Anderson. Booked 4:24 p.m. Tuesday, two counts of violation of Drug Court.
• Paul Derick Vaughn, 38, 9100 block of West Indiana 32, Parker City. Booked 5:45 p.m. Tuesday, theft with a value between $750 and $50,000.
• Vanessa Louisa Green, 41, 600 block of South Anderson Street, Elwood. Booked 6:45 p.m. Tuesday, criminal trespass and resisting law enforcement.
• Amanda Lynn Leonard, 38, 300 block of East 27th Street, Anderson. Booked 8:32 p.m. Tuesday, failure to appear.
• Rachel Madeline Louise Hartsock, 23, 2000 block of Fletcher Street, Anderson. Booked 10:27 p.m. Tuesday, failure to appear.
• Drew Allen Packard, 28, 4800 block of West Indiana 67, Anderson. Booked 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, battery with bodily injury and invasion of privacy.
• Amanda Jaclynne Morris, 32, 7900 block of Records Street, Indianapolis. Booked 3:22 a.m. Wednesday, two counts each of possession of methamphetamine, legend drug prescription violation and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia.
• Donald Joseph Frayser II, 37, 7900 block of Records Street, Lawrence. Booked 3:29 a.m. Wednesday, possession of methamphetamine, legend drug prescription violation and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia.
• Rodolfo Garcia Jr., 30, 100 block of East First Street, Alexandria. Booked 5:46 a.m. Wednesday, failure to appear.
