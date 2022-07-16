Jail Log
Inmate total at Madison County Jail: 241. Total in custody: 337.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail July 7-9. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Maricka Judith Villalobos, 55, 2500 block of West 18th Street, Anderson. Booked 12:52 a.m. July 7, domestic battery.
• Jesse Carl Beeman, 44, 800 block of North 11th Street, Elwood. Booked 1:52 a.m. July 7, two counts failure to appear; possession of methamphetamine; maintaining a common nuisance, controlled substance; and identity deception.
• Daniel Edward Powell, 42, homeless, Anderson. Booked 3:33 a.m. July 7, failure to return to lawful detention, violation of work release, false identity statement and theft/larceny with a value up to $750.
• Hank William Steffler, 24, 2700 block of Halford Street, Anderson. Booked 3:33 a.m. July 7, violation of probation, possession of syringe, possession of cocaine or drug and false informing/reporting.
• Jarvis Daniel Moore, 25, 600 block of Main Street, Anderson. Booked 5:22 a.m. July 7 battery against a public safety official.
• Brandon Edward Phillips, 41, 2400 block of East County Road 300 North, Anderson. Booked 7:34 a.m. July 7, criminal trespass and two counts violation of probation.
• Francina Jo Lehman, 34, 1900 block of Jefferson Street, Anderson. Booked 7:57 a.m. July 7, possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
• Tykala Seville Bond, 34, 1900 block of Norwood Place, Anderson. Booked 9:24 a.m. July 7, invasion of privacy.
• Melissa Rae Glass, 56, 1300 block of South B Street, Elwood. Booked 9:40 a.m. June 7, neglect of dependent/child.
• Killian Madison Mendenhall, 25, 700 block of West 14th Street, Anderson. Booked 10:19 a.m. July 7, two counts failure to appear.
• Brian Andrew Burns, 44, 2100 block of Forkner Street, Anderson. Booked 10:59 a.m. July 7, four counts failure to appear, two counts violation of probation, violation of Community Corrections and failure to return to lawful detention.
• Darian Michael Stevenson, 29, 1600 block of West 10th Street, Anderson. Booked 11:13 a.m. July 7, failure to appear; dealing a Schedule I, II, III controlled substance; dealing marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia; and possession of paraphernalia.
• Tod M. Grabbe, 53, 5500 block of North County Road 650 East, Churubusco. Booked 12:16 p.m. July 7, operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction, operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol content of .15 or greater and two counts operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Aron Phillip Smith, 38, 1100 block of South A Street, Elwood. Booked 12:39 p.m. July 7, four counts resisting law enforcement and two counts possession of paraphernalia.
• Saneika Rachelle Williams, 31, 1800 block of East Eighth Street, Anderson. Booked 1:21 p.m. July 7, criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon.
• Gary Gene Cline, 47, 1600 block of South Q Street, Elwood. Booked 2:15 p.m. July 7.
• Hollie Ann Miles, 32, 300 block of North 11th Street, New Castle. Booked 3:28 p.m. July 7, violation of probation.
• Antonio Lamont Johnson, 39, 1300 block of West Fourth Street, Alexandria. Booked 7:32 p.m. July 7, intimidation and invasion of privacy.
• Harold Ross Dixon III, 31, 2000 block of Hendricks Street, Anderson. Booked 8:51 p.m. July 7, theft/pocket picking with a value between $750 and $50,000 and criminal mischief resulting in damage of less than $750.
• Richard Earl Pavan, 62, first block of Lincoln circle, Elwood. Booked 10:28 p.m. July 7, possession of syringe.
• Richard Earl Pavan, 61, 2900 block of Main Street, Anderson. Booked 11:43 p.m. July 7, violation of Continuum of Sanctions.
• Daquan Lamar Brown, 30, 2200 block of Brown Street, Anderson. Booked 3:52 a.m. Friday, violation of probation and domestic battery by an adult in the knowing presence of a child 16 or younger.
• Amber Dawn Smith-Poe, 38, 300 block of North Leech Street, Fowlerton. Booked 2:34 p.m. July 8, possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, possession of syringe, possession of instruments to smoke legend drugs, neglect of dependent/child, operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a passenger younger than 18, operating with a controlled substance in the body and operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment.
• Loyd Edward Stephens, 56, 8500 block of West in Oak Drive, Pendleton. Booked 2:41 p.m. July 8, battery with bodily injury.
• John Henry Stanley, 41, 2600 block of Spring Street, New Castle. Booked 4:31 p.m. July 8, two counts failure to appear.
• Florence Louise Oakes, 58, 300 block of West 34th Street, Anderson. Booked 8:48 p.m. July 8, violation of Adult Day Reporting.
• Holden Tyler Nelson. 31, 4500 block of Lannoy Lane, Anderson. Booked 12:48 a.m. July 9, battery against a public safety officials, battery with bodily waste and resisting law enforcement.
• Bryesha Raquel McCullough, 31, 2200 block of Hendricks Street, Anderson. Booked 2:14 a.m. July 9, intimidation.
• Gary Ervin Smith II, 31, 1400 block of South 20th Street, Elwood. Booked 3:14 a.m. July 9, violation of suspended sentence and violation of probation.
• Bryan Keith Trueblood, 55, 100 block of Harmony Court, Pendleton. Booked 5:04 a.m. July 9, domestic battery with moderate bodily injury.
• Dewayne Austin Jefferson, 66, 100 block of Seminole Drive, Anderson. Booked 5:56 a.m. July 9, operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol content of .15 or greater.
• Aaron Ray Dillon, 45, 1100 block of West Second Street, Anderson. Booked 2:14 p.m. July 9, failure to appear, violation of probation and two counts violation of suspended sentence.
• David Jonathan Winningham, 53, 2700 block of Pearl Street, Anderson. Booked 3:03 p.m. July 9, violation of probation, two counts failure to appear, interfering with the reporting of a crime, intimidation, strangulation with no/minor injury, domestic battery and confinement.
• Brett Alan Womack, 52, 1700 block of West 38th Street, Anderson. Booked 5:21 p.m. July 9, violation of probation.
• Tarron Hayden Conwell, 18, 10900 North Pugh Street, Alexandria. Booked 5:26 p.m. July 9, resisting law enforcement using a vehicle; maintaining a common nuisance, controlled substances; criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon; two counts dealing marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia; possession of a Sub-Schedule V controlled two counts battery in a rude, angry insolent manner.
• Alexandra Marie Mantel, 34, 8700 Block of South Swimming Hole Lane, Pendleton. Booked 8:09 p.m. July 9, two counts domestic battery.