Jail Log
Inmate total at Madison County Jail, 272, total in custody 226.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Wednesday and Thursday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Dorothy Ann Walden, 41, 1600 block of South E Street, Elwood. Booked 9:40 a.m. Wednesday, failure to appear.
• Nikki Lea Justice, 42, 2400 block of Fletcher Street, Anderson. Booked 9:55 a.m. Wednesday, warrant arrest.
• Daniel Keith Brown, 39, 600 block of Cottage Avenue, Anderson. Booked 10:10 a.m. Wednesday, violation of probation.
• Rodney Allen Manley, 37, 2600 block of Halford Street, Anderson. Booked 2:47 p.m. Wednesday, failure to appear.
• Jerry Addison Stamm, 49, 800 block of East 21st Street, Anderson. Booked 2:58 p.m. Wednesday, two counts of invasion of privacy.
• Jerald Dean Humphrey Jr., 51, 300 block of Unami Drive, Pendleton. Booked 3:09 p.m. Wednesday, failure to appear.
• Jacob Allen Mieth, 23, 200 block of North Bennett Street, Muncie. Booked 6:53 p.m. Wednesday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and possession of cocaine or narcotic drug.
• Zebediah Aaron Campbell, 26, 2200 block of Chase Street, Anderson. Booked 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, two counts of violation of probation.
• Joshua Lee Bugby, 36, 600 block of East Mill Street, Summitville. Booked 7:49 p.m. Wednesday, strangulation, domestic battery with moderate bodily injury, residential trespassing with no intent of felony theft, resisting law enforcement, theft, interfering with the reporting of a crime, and intimidation.
• Devan Cheree Toomer, 40, 1500 block of West 11th Street, Anderson. Booked 8:37 p.m. Wednesday, probation violation.
• Angelina Marie Smith, 34, 1500 block of Indiana Avenue, Anderson. Booked 1:46 a.m. Thursday, identity deception.
• Brittney Danielle Starr, 29, 1500 block of Main Street, Elwood. Booked 2:14 a.m. Thursday, possession of syringe, possession of legend drug or precursor, possession of paraphernalia and failure to appear.
• Michael Ray Manley, 35, 2600 block of Louise Street, Anderson. Habitual traffic violator.
