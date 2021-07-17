Jail Log
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Thursday and Friday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Bobbie Wayne Cooper, 79, 7600 block of West Harmony Drive, Elwood. Booked 9:37 a.m. Thursday, confinement, battery with bodily injury and interfering in the reporting of a crime.
• Shannan Kathleen Dailey, 34, homeless. Booked 9:37 a.m. Thursday, battery in a rude, angry, insolent manner.
• Ammon Andrew Wheeler, 44, 500 block of East Indiana 28, Alexandria. Booked 11:24 a.m. Thursday, forgery.
• Kayle Marie Alfrey, 28, 2200 block of George Street, Anderson. Booked 1:04 p.m. Thursday, failure to appear.
• Joshua Joseph Hamilton, 42, 7200 block of South County Road 250 East, Markleville. Booked 2:31 p.m. Thursday, failure to appear.
• Amorn Chordpunyawongse, 39, 2400 block of Guilford Avenue, Indianapolis. Booked 2:36 p.m. Thursday, intimidation, battery committed with a deadly weapon, pointing a firearm and seriously violent felon in possession of a firearm.
• Stephanie Ruth Lawson, 38, 1600 block of Eighth Street, Anderson. Booked 3:17 p.m. Thursday, criminal trespass and resisting law enforcement.
• Taylor Paige Stohler, 24, 5400 block of South County Road 100 East, Anderson. Booked 3:36 p.m. Thursday, violation of pre-trial release.
• Justin Lee Lintz, 21, 700 block of North 14th Street, Elwood. Booked 5:47 p.m. Thursday, two counts possession of paraphernalia and two counts possession of a Sub-Schedule V controlled substance.
• Kristopher Lee Allen Miller, 30, 4800 block of East Indiana 67, Anderson. Booked 6:03 p.m. Thursday, possession of paraphernalia.
• Robert Louis Miller III, 26, 400 block of South 21st Street, Elwood. Booked 6:16 p.m. Thursday, possession of methamphetamine, felon in possession of a firearm, pointing a firearm and maintaining a common nuisance.
• Jacob Eugene Moore, 20, 2500 block of West 11th Street, Anderson. Booked 8:14 p.m. Thursday, criminal trespass.
• Ronald James Rose Jr., 29, 500 block of West Fifth Street, Anderson. Booked 9:22 p.m. Thursday, domestic battery and failure to appear.
• Jasmine Michelle Delong, 23, 2000 block of Sheridan Street, Elwood. Booked 9:52 p.m. Thursday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Harley Dawn Niccale Boothroyd, 26, 1200 block of Broadway Street, Anderson. Booked 10:12 p.m. Thursday, violation of probation.
• Michele Rene Huston, 55, 6200 block of Rocky Road, Anderson. Booked 2:28 a.m. Friday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Ronald Ramos, 53, 800 block of West 13th Street, Anderson. Booked 5:33 a.m. Friday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
