Jail Log
Inmate total at Madison County Jail, 246, total in custody 318.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Wednesday and Thursday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final.
• Tucker Jamison Mahla, 21, 5300 block of South County Road 50 East, Anderson. Booked 7:11 a.m. Wednesday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years.
• Jeffrey Wayne Sarvis, 32, 2700 block of Chase Street, Anderson. Booked 9:43 a.m. Wednesday, disorderly conduct.
• Maya Lynn Faulstich, 22, 500 block of Lockerbie Place, Fairmount. Booked 2:01 p.m. Wednesday, violation of suspended sentence.
• Ernest Carnell Bertram III, 33, 100 block of Elizabeth Drive, Anderson. Booked 4:19 p.m. Wednesday, failure to return to lawful detention.
• Stephen Scott Campbell, 57, 1800 block of East Eighth Street, Anderson. Booked 5:24 p.m. Wednesday, public intoxication.
• Bridgette Ann Brown, 52, first block of North Roby Drive, Anderson. Booked 8:12 p.m. Wednesday, domestic battery and four counts failure to appear.
• Patrick Allen Hughes, 33, 2100 block of South I Street, Elwood. Booked 11:58 p.m. Wednesday, possession of methamphetamine.
