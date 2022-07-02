Jail Log
Inmate total at Madison County Jail: 209. Total in custody: 340.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Monday and Tuesday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Danielle Anne Goodwin, 36, 1900 block of Crescent Street, Franklin. Booked 2:12 a.m. Monday, possession of paraphernalia; maintaining a common nuisance, controlled; and fraud/possession of a device to interfere with a drug/alcohol test.
• Jerry Allen Williams, 62, 2700 block of Fairview Street, Anderson. Booked 2:56 a.m. Monday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years.
• Collin Wayne Herndon, 25, homeless. Booked 6:06 a.m. Monday, two counts violation of probation, two counts burglary, two counts possession of a handgun without a license and criminal mischief with damage valued at less than $750.
• Mark Anthony Colyer, 39, 600 block of Main Street, Anderson. Booked 10:19 a.m. Monday, invasion of privacy.
• Ronald William Myers, 53, 200 block of West Eighth Street, Muncie. Booked 12:15 p.m. Monday, nonsupport of a dependent/child.
• Jesse Tylor Foy, 27, 4000 block of Brown Street, Muncie. Booked 12:19 p.m. Monday, intimidation.
• Danny Ray Alexander, 46, 500 block of North 13th Street, Elwood. Booked 1:08 p.m. Monday, domestic battery with moderate bodily injury and strangulation with no/minor injury.
• Jennifer Lynn Lewis, 42, 1300 block of East Eighth Street, Anderson. Booked 2:48 p.m. Monday, possession of paraphernalia.
• Dallas Eugene Maynard, 36, 1400 block of Cone Street, Elkhart. Booked 5:27 p.m. Monday, theft/larceny with a value between $750 and $50,000.
• Macie Ann Shimer, 25, 100 block of N North High Street, Muncie. Booked 6:29 p.m. Monday, criminal trespass.
• Michael Dean Richey, 75, 500 block of South Center Street, Pendleton. Booked 7:57 p.m. Monday, operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol content between .08 and .15 and operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment.
• Jourdyn Brianne Thomas, 22, 1200 block of South H Street, Elwood. Booked 8:20 p.m. Monday, possession of Sub-Schedule II, III, IV controlled substance, obstruction of justice, driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years and possession of cocaine or narcotic drug.
• Jason Lee Taylor, 47, 5700 block of North 350 East, Anderson. Booked 9:06 p.m. Monday, domestic battery by an adult in the knowing presence of a child 16 or younger.
• Steven Tyler Henderson, 38, 1400 block of South Anderson Street, Elwood. Booked 10:22 p.m. Monday, violation of probation, identity deception, forgery and welfare fraud.
• Jacob Austin Gates, 23, 6400 block of Daden Drive, Alexandria. Booked 11:10 p.m. Monday, violation of probation.
• Rachelle Jolene Nicasio, 40, 10900 South Pugh Street, Alexandria. Booked 1:22 a.m. Tuesday, possession of syringe.