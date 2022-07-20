Inmate total at Madison County Jail: 236. Total in custody: 364.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail July 11-13. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Bonifacio Lucero, 27, 5600 block of Hessler Road, Muncie. Booked 2:38 p.m. July 11, operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol content between .08 and .15.
• Dawn Michelle Martin, 42, 2100 block of Sheridan Street, Anderson. Booked 4:03 p.m. July 11, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia; possession of methamphetamine; and possession of paraphernalia.
• Stacee Nickole Branum, 24, first block of Seminole Drive, Anderson. Booked 3:15 p.m. July 11, violation of probation.
• Christopher Carl Gephardt, 46, 300 block of Winding Way, Anderson. Booked 3:41 p.m. July 11, operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol content of .15 or greater.
• Michael Cody Dees, 31, 600 block of Main Street, Anderson. Booked 4:17 p.m. July 11, confinement, intimidation and domestic battery.
• Maressa Ayreana Lee, 30, 500 block of East Indiana 29, Alexandria. Booked 5:39 p.m. July 11, two counts failure to appear.
• Michael Dwayne Pete Jr., 40, 2000 block of Main Street, Elwood. Booked 7:36 p.m. July 11, two counts failure to appear.
• Michael Christopher McGuire, 42, 2300 block of Bramble Way, Anderson. Booked 9:49 p.m. July 11, violation of pre-trial release.
• Chelsie Kaylnn Carr, 30, 200 block of West Oak Street, Anderson. Booked 11:17 p.m. July 11, contempt of court.
• Maikala Leann Daejaney Cole, 26, 600 block of West 23rd Street, Anderson. Booked 1:18 a.m. July 12, resisting law enforcement using a vehicle.
• Taquira Antionette Cole, 20, 3000 block of McClure Street, Marion. Booked 2:23 a.m. July 12, failure to appear, two counts burglary and two counts theft/larceny with a value up to $750.
• Christopher Wayne Caldwell, 53, 1400 block of West Sixth Street, Anderson. Booked 8:49 a.m. July 12, three counts failure to appear.
• Amanda Mae Contreraz, 42, 300 block of South Parkway Drive, Anderson. Booked 10:58 a.m. July 12, violation of Community Corrections and violation of work release.
• Glenn Leroy Rusher, 58, homeless, Anderson. Booked 11:53 a.m. July 12, failure to appear, invasion of privacy, residential entry, violation of work release and failure to return to lawful detention.
• Meredith Edward Pitts, 32, 2300 block of Nichol Avenue, Anderson. Booked 12:17 p.m. July 12, failure to appear.
• Elliott Wayne Swallows Jr., 43, 1700 block of Meridian Street, Anderson. Booked 2:04 p.m. July 12, violation of probation.
• Jason Blaine Coahran, 37, 100 block of Davis Drive, Anderson. Booked 4:56 p.m. July 12, violation of Drug Court.
• Maresha Darnace McCloud, 30, 1400 block of Walton Street, Anderson. Booked 4:59 p.m. July 12, two counts violation of Mental Health Court.
• Kaylee Louise Neese, 28, 500 block of North Short 12th Street, Elwood. Booked 5:01 p.m. July 12, two counts violation of Drug Court.
• Amanda Lee Stapleton, 42, 1400 block of Congress Street, Middletown. Booked 6:01 p.m. July 12, theft/larceny with a value between $750 and $50,000.
• Emma Norma Townsley, 26, 2500 block of North B Street, Elwood. Booked 8 p.m. July 12, battery with a deadly weapon and criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon.
• Draper Scott Brown, 42, 300 block of South Main Street, Windfall. Booked 10:51 p.m. July 2, two counts possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia with a prior conviction.
• Ryan Edward Singer, 61, 2600 block of Park Court, Greenwood. Booked 11:23 p.m. July 12, invasion of privacy.
• Jeffrey Leo Huston, 32, 6200 block of Rocky Road, Anderson. Booked 12:19 a.m. July 13, escape/fleeing from lawful detention and violation of Continuum of Sanctions.
• Marion Elwood Reel, 29, 1700 block of Pearl Street, Anderson. Booked 2:14 a.m. July 13, possession of methamphetamine, possession of syringe and obstruction of traffic.
• James Ryan Musick, 42, 700 block of Belzer Drive, Anderson. Booked 3:34 a.m. July 13, failure to appear.
• Randy Joseph Clingerman, 25, 2500 block of Running Stream Court, Anderson. Booked 4:35 a.m. July 13, domestic battery.
• Edward MacAllen Varnado, 25, 1100 block of South Park Avenue, Alexandria. Booked 6:37 a.m. July 13, opersting a vehicle with a blood alcohol content of .15 or greater.
• Brian Leroy Sparks, 45, 3600 block of South Gallatin Street, Marion. Booked 10:31 a.m. July 13, violation of pre-trial release.
• Daniel Jay Eagleton, 42, 300 block of East South C Street, Gas City. Booked 10:25 a.m. July 13, failure to appear.
• Jalen Arique Cooley, 21, 2800 block of Jackson Street, Anderson. Booked 10:36 a.m. July 13, forgery.
• Justin Scott Counceller, 39, 500 block of West 53rd Street, Anderson. Booked 12:27 p.m. July 13, two counts failure to appear.
• George Anthony Raymore, 58, 3100 block of West 12th Street, Anderson. Booked 12:51 p.m. July 13, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment, and driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years.
• Justin Joseph Martin Sparks, 33, 3400 block of Redwood Road, Anderson. Booked 1:14 p.m. July 13, failure to appear.
• Dajah Daree Glover, 26, 2800 block of Brentwood Drive, Anderson. Booked 1:49 p.m. July 13, failure to appear.
• Zachary Tyson Porter, 32, 2400 block of Fletcher Street, Anderson. Booked 3:16 p.m. July 13, felon in possession of a firearm with a previous conviction; dealing and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia.
• Michael Lee Kiger, 31, 1400 block of West 13th Street, Muncie. Booked 3:58 p.m. July 13, violation of probation.
• Dustin Andrew Dunlap, 27, 300 block of West Eighth Street, Muncie. Booked 4:11 p.m. July 13, violation of probation.