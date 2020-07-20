Jail Log
Inmate total at Madison County Jail: 271. Total in custody: 231.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Thursday and Friday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Jacob Aaron Janner, 24, 700 block of South A Street, Elwood. Booked 10:24 a.m. Thursday, violation of pre-trial release.
• Zachary Allen Klaserner, 32, homeless. Booked 10:34 a.m. Thursday, failure to appear.
• Matthew Roy Hallam, 35, 1200 block of Cincinnati Avenue, Anderson. Booked 2:10 p.m. Thursday, failure to return to lawful detention, and two counts of violation of work release.
• James Melvin Ryan Lane, 30, 100 block of East Church Street, Alexandria. Booked 5:06 p.m. Thursday, invasion of privacy.
• Lisa Ann Beeman, 41, 1300 block of South D Street, Elwood. Booked 5:30 p.m. Thursday, possession of legend drug or precursor and possession of paraphernalia.
• Christopher Ryann Smith, 29, 1100 block of West 15th Street, Muncie. Booked 9:08 p.m. Thursday, failure to appear.
• Christine Lynn Swisher, 42, 600 block of North Street, Chesterfield. Booked 10:32 p.m. Thursday, possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
• Chelsea Ann Henderson, 30, 3700 block of Bennington Court, Muncie. Booked 1:53 a.m. Friday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Adrian Dujuan Chandler, 25, 1500 block of North Mann Road, Muncie. Booked 3:31 a.m. Friday, driving while suspended, prior suspension within 10 years.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.