Inmate total at Madison County Jail, 285, total in custody 246.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail on Friday and Saturday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Kashia Latrice Mitchell, 29, 2300 block of Franklin Street, Anderson. Booked 12:06 p.m. Friday, battery on a person less than 14 years old and battery resulting in moderate bodily injury.
• Toni Marie Lawrence, 34, 2300 block of Raible Avenue, Anderson. Booked 2:45 p.m. Friday, resisting law enforcement and disorderly conduct.
• Corey Dale Warner, 27, homeless, Elwood. Booked 4:31 p.m. Friday, six counts of violation of continuum of sanctions.
• Jerome Terrell Braxton Sr., 48, 2700 block of Horton Drive, Anderson. Booked 4:53 p.m. Friday, intimidation, robbery and possession of cocaine or narcotic drug.
• Jody Marie Pohl, 36, 300 block of East Cross Street, Anderson. Booked 6:03 p.m. Friday, attempted possession of methamphetamine and attempted theft.
• Juan Garcia-Galvan, 43, 9200 block of Marquette Avenue, Chicago, Illinois. Booked 6:36 p.m. Friday, invasion of privacy.
• Aaron James Klapp, 40, 100 block of Marshall Boulevard, Elkhart. Booked 7:04 p.m. Friday, two counts of violation of work release.
• Mark Anthony Bragg, 39, 2100 block of McKinley Street, Anderson. Booked 7:22 p.m. Friday, failure to appear.
• Tyrell Marquise Cole, 21, 1500 block of Fulton Street, Anderson. Booked 8:30 p.m. Friday, residential entry and theft.
• Vincent Michael Harris, 43, 1300 block of West Eighth Street, Anderson. Booked 8:56 p.m. Friday, violation of suspended sentence.
• Dylan Matthew Evans, 24, 2500 block of East Ninth Street, Anderson. Booked 9:23 p.m. Friday, failure to appear, invasion of privacy and driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years.
• Shawn D. Snyder, 46, 10700 block of Ross Street, Alexandria. Booked 11:53 p.m. Friday, domestic battery.
• Shaquille Kwame-Sharelle Pollym 26, 800 block of Park Road, Anderson. Booked 12:27 a.m. Saturday, operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content between .08 and .15.
• Joshua Duane Kirkwood, 44, 5800 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, Anderson. Booked 3:15 a.m. Saturday, violation of probation.
• Kelly Lynn Wallace, 57, 3000 block of South P Street, Elwood. Booked 4:13 a.m. Saturday, possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a common nuisance and possession of paraphernalia.
• Dewayne Lashawn Fuller, 33. Booked 5:34 a.m. Saturday, battery resulting in moderate bodily injury and residential entry.
• Donnie Jermaine Smith, 43, 2200 block of West 12th Street, Anderson. Booked 7:01 a.m. Saturday, failure to appear.
• Jessica Alicia Owens, 27, 600 block of West 19th Street, Anderson. Booked 8:42 a.m. Saturday, resisting law enforcement and battery against a public safety official engaged in official duty.
• Misty Dawn Edwards, 32. Booked 12:17 p.m. Saturday, failure to appear.
• Braydon Michael Parnell, 26, 900 block of Cottage Avenue, Anderson. Booked 2:35 p.m. Saturday, domestic battery by an adult in the knowing presence of a child 16 and younger, strangulation and confinement.
• Jasmine May Summer Clough, 18, 1600 block South G Street, Elwood. Booked 3:19 p.m. Saturday, domestic battery by an adult in the knowing presence of a child 16 and younger.
• Rondell Gene Ingoldsby, 20, 3200 block of East 950 South, Markleville. Booked 4:55 p.m. Saturday, domestic battery.
• Karra Joanne-Elizabeth Elliott-McDonald, 20, 1500 block of Cincinnati Avenue, Anderson. Booked 5:01 p.m. Saturday, domestic battery.
• Anthony Lee Presley, 30, 2900 block of Walton Street, Anderson. Booked 6:52 p.m. Saturday, two counts of failure to appear.
• Seth Adam Swank, 34, 2700 block of West 900 South, Pendleton. Booked 10:24 p.m. Saturday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
