Jail Log
Inmate total at Madison County Jail, 269, total in custody 231. These people were booked into the Madison County Jail on Tuesday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Julia Kay Combs, 34, 2300 block of Hazelnut Lane, Kokomo. Booked 7:20 p.m. Monday violation of probation.
• Bailey James Morgan, 21, 1200 block of South H Street, Elwood. Booked 10:17 p.m. Monday, neglect of dependent/child violations; dealing in marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia; and reckless driving.
• Ryan Jacob Stewart, 40. Booked 2:59 a.m. Tuesday, shoplifting.
• Gregory Dwayne Smith Jr., 31, 100 block of East Madison Street, Alexandria. Booked 4:34 a.m. Tuesday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Joshua Michael Abrams, 32, first block of Valley Road, Stoneham, Massachusetts. Booked 8:07 a.m. Tuesday, confinement and impersonating a public servant.
• Brittany Nicole White, 30, 300 block of Madison Avenue, Anderson. Booked 10:58 a.m. Tuesday, failure to appear.
• Julius Daymonte Tillman, 21, 17900 block of Murray Place, Noblesville. Booked 11:10 a.m. Tuesday, official misconduct.
• Ryan Jacob Stewart, 40. Booked 12:19 p.m. Tuesday, theft with a value between $750 and $50,000 and resisting law enforcement.
• Bryan Scott Garringer, 39, homeless. Booked 12:48 p.m. Tuesday, failure to appear.
• Nikki Lea Justice, 42, 2400 block of Fletcher Street, Anderson. Booked 3:25 p.m. Tuesday, warrant Edgewood City Court.
• Paul Michael Jared, 22, 2900 block of North Scatterfield Road, Anderson. Booked 4:15 p.m. Tuesday, domestic battery by an adult against a family member less than 14 years old.
• Mindy Gene Lunsford, 44, 100 block of East Garfield Street, Alexandria. Booked 4:50 p.m. Tuesday, two counts of violation of drug court.
• Leanna Mae Cox, 37, 2000 block of Fairview Street, Anderson. Booked 6:09 p.m. Tuesday, possession of methamphetamine, possession of syringe and operator never licensed.
• Andre Ramone Bonner, 45, 100 block of Jackson Street, Anderson. Booked 6:21 p.m. Tuesday, escape/failure to return to lawful detention.
• Michael James Chassuer, 39, 2000 block of Walnut Street, Anderson. Booked 7:25 p.m. Tuesday, strangulation, intimidation and domestic battery with a deadly weapon.
• Joseph Terrell Farmer, 33. Booked 8:39 p.m. Tuesday, burglary, theft with a value between $750 and $50,000, burglary, theft, manufacture/dealing methamphetamine and failure to appear.
• Kaleb Scott Cox, 24, 1500 block of South Indiana 37, Elwood. Booked 10:53 p.m. Tuesday, conspiracy to manufacture/deal methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, visting a common nuisance and possession of paraphernalia.
• Hope Marie Kolb, 19, 900 block of North 13th Street, Elwood. Booked 11:01 p.m. Tuesday, manufacture/dealing methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a common nuisance and possession of paraphernalia.
• Jaden Leann Davis, 19, 1300 block of East 29th Street, Anderson. Booked 3:52 a.m. Wednesday, aggravated battery and domestic battery.
• Adam Ryan Frazier, 41, 700 block of Main Street, Elwood. Booked 5:04 a.m. Wednesday, possession of methamphetamine and driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years.
• William Edward Alred, 52, 4100 block of Kenneth Avenue, Indianapolis. Booked 6:02 a.m. Wednesday, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug.
• Joyce Marie Alred, 38. Booked 6:05 a.m. Wednesday, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug.
