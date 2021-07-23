Total in custody at Madison County Jail, 311.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Wednesday and Thursday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Jon Paul Davidson, 51, 700 block of University Boulevard, Anderson. Booked 10:26 a.m. Wednesday, violation of probation, three counts failure to appear and escape/fleeing from lawful detention.
• Sherrie Ranae Gilbert, 41, 3200 block of West 53rd Street, Anderson. Booked 10:48 a.m. Wednesday, failure to appear, forgery and theft/larceny with a value up to $750.
• Luis Cardenas, 30, 3900 block of Raymond Street, Fort Wayne. Booked 11:07 a.m. Wednesday, habitual traffic violator and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia.
• Williams Vernon Myers, 64, 1400 block of West Fourth Street, Anderson. Booked 11:49 a.m. Wednesday, habitual traffic violator.
• Trever Allen Harpel, 21, 2300 block of South A Street, Elwood. Booked 11:53 a.m. Wednesday, failure to appear and violation of pretrial release.
• Taylor John Hill, 28, 57100 block of White Pine Trail, South Bend. Booked 4:06 p.m. Wednesday, failure to appear.
• Derrick Dewayne Wills Jr., 34, 100 block of Court Street, Anderson. Booked 4:49 p.m. Wednesday, domestic battery and theft/larceny with a value up to $750.
• Chiquita Marie Dacons, 52, 900 block of Emery Street, Kokomo. Booked 5:29 p.m. Wednesday, violation of probation.
• Christopher Eldon White, 29, 5000 block of Southern Avenue, Anderson. Booked 8:02 p.m. Wednesday, failure to appear.
• Garry Lee Jolliff , 36, 700 block of Lakewood Drive, Alexandria. Booked 1:25 a.m. Thursday, resisting law enforcement.
• Ivan Demtrious Warrior , 41, 1600 block of Woodview Lane, Anderson. Booked 4:12 a.m. Thursday, domestic battery with moderate bodily injury.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.