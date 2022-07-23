Jail Log
Inmate total at Madison County Jail: 241. Total in custody: 337.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail July 16-18. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Christopher Lee Wallis, 61, 1900 block of South G Street, Elwood. Booked 1:17 a.m. July 16, domestic battery.
• Timothy Jamell Golden, 41, 2000 block of Drexel Drive, Anderson. Booked 3:01 p.m. July 16, invasion of privacy.
• Tyler Lee Willhoite, 22, 200 block of South A Street, Elwood. Booked 3:01 p.m. July 16, domestic battery.
• Darrick Nathan Cain, 39, 100 block of South Penn Street, Fairmount. Booked 8:46 p.m. July 16, operating a vehicle while intoxicated with prior conviction and operating with a controlled substance in the body.
• Audrey James Austin, 32, homeless. Booked 10:08 p.m. July 16, three counts failure to appear.
• Kylie Maree Mayorga, 23, 200 block of East Calvert Street, South Bend. Booked 12:06 a.m. Sunday, domestic battery by an adult in the knowing presence of a child 16 or younger.
• Kalyn Nicole Mayorga, 30, 700 block of East 27th Street, Anderson. Booked 12:31 a.m. Sunday, domestic battery by an adult in the knowing presence of a child 16 or younger.
• Joel Thomas Meyer, 41, 200 block of Carrick Glen Boulevard, Pendleton. Booked 12:48 a.m. Sunday. Public intoxication.
• Leslie Courtland Ramirez, 41, 5700 block of West County Road 900 North, Frankton. Booked 1:31 a.m. Sunday, two counts operating a vehicle while intoxicated and two counts operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment.
• Justin Dean Parrish, 37, 400 block of West 11th Street, Alexandria. Booked 1:48 a.m. Sunday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Christina Dawn Hawkins, 42, 3500 block of River Park Drive, Anderson. Booked 9:04 a.m. Sunday, nonsupport of dependent/child.
• DaeAndre Earnest Brown, 25, 1400 block of South Adams, Marion. Booked 11:08 a.m. Sunday, failure to appear.
• Rueben Deshawn Brown, 37, 5100 block of Reformatory Road, Pendleton. Booked 11:15 a.m. Sunday, resisting law enforcement and two counts auto theft.
• Angela D. Melton, 43, 24300 block of East 53rd Street, Anderson. Booked 11:30 a.m. Sunday, domestic battery.
• Britney Nicole Marling, 36, 100 block of Jackson Street, Anderson. Booked 1:19 p.m. Sunday, nonsupport of dependent/child and contempt of court, child support.
• William Jason Small, 48, 100 block of North Canal Street, Alexandria. Booked 1:38 p.m. Sunday, nonsupport of dependent/child.
• Brandon Cory Lifford, 31, 2400 block of Fletcher Street, Anderson. Booked 2:55 p.m. Sunday, contempt of court.
• Jared James Young, 39, 2200 block of South E Street, Elwood. Booked 4:40 a.m. Monday, possession of methamphetamine and possession of syringe.
• Jacob Lance McIntyre, 24, homeless. Booked 9:14 a.m. Monday, dealing and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia; possession of paraphernalia; and possession of legend drug or precursor.
• Jonathan Daniel Perry, 28, 2000 block of North Bilbrey Lane, Anderson. Booked 9:32 a.m. Monday, dealing marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia and possession of legend drug or precursor.
• Phillip Scott Likens, 33, 2500 block of East Fifth Street, Anderson. Booked 10:36 a.m. Monday, strangulation resulting in no/minor injury, domestic battery, criminal mischief resulting in more than $750 in damage and resisting law enforcement.
• Karl Wayne Kissinger, 28, 10400 Governors Lane, Indianapolis. Booked 12:55 p.m. Monday, two counts domestic battery by an adult in the knowing presence of a child 16 or younger, criminal mischief resulting in less than $750 in damage and two counts neglect of dependent.
• Brandon Allen Thompson, 38, 400 block of Wheeler Avenue, Anderson. Booked 1:31 p.m. Monday, child molest.
• Amy Caroline-Nicole Pierce, 36, 1900 block of Central Avenue, Anderson. Booked 2:09 p.m. Monday, failure to appear.
• Carrie Lynn Bell, 39, 100 block of East Vinyard Street, Anderson. Booked 3:03 p.m. Monday, invasion of privacy and violation of pre-trial release.
• Adam Ryan Frazier, 43, 700 block of Main Street, Elwood. Booked 3:35 p.m. Monday, three counts failure to appear and violation of Continuum of Sanctions.
• Cynthianne Tooley, 36, 600 block of West State Street, Pendleton. Booked 4:26 p.m. Monday, habitual traffic violator; operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment; and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Timmy Len Johnson, 50, 9100 block of South County Road 750 West, Daleville. Booked 5:37 p.m. Monday, failure to appear.
• Justin Dewayne Jones, 45, 600 block of West Main Street, Chesterfield. Booked 5:08 p.m. Monday, violation of probation.
• Willie Peel Jr., 55, 1400 block of McKinley Street, Anderson. Booked 6:17 p.m. Monday, failure to appear.
• Mark Anthony Coffey. 40, 3800 block of Hoosier Woods Court, Anderson. Booked 6:58 p.m. Monday, performing sexual conduct in the presence of a minor.