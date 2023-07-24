These people were recently booked into the Madison County Jail. Charges are recommended by the arresting officers but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Alicia Tenyare Peel, 30, 1100 block of East 27th Street, Anderson, booked at 7 a.m. Friday, battery with a deadly weapon, pointing a firearm, criminal recklessness and felon in possession of a firearm.
James Alan Ryan, 28, 1200 block of West 14th Street, Anderson, booked at 10 a.m. Friday, resisting law enforcement and contempt of court.
Antonio Reshaid Perry, 41, 2900 block of Fairview Street, Anderson, booked at 11:43 a.m. Friday, court commitment.
Shawn Anthony Hutchens, 33, 100 block of Jackson Street, Anderson, booked at 12:12 p.m. Friday, violation of sanctions.
Daniel Joseph Kinley, 43, homeless, booked at 12:14 p.m. Friday, violation of sanctions, failure to return to lawful detention and failure to appear.
James Allen Houseworth, 57, Noblesville, booked at 12:30 p.m. Friday, habitual traffic violator.
Christian J. Michael Franklin, 27, Indianapolis, booked at 12:37 p.m. Friday, nonsupport of a dependent.
Akili Mandel Hunt, 24, 5000 block of Dawn Street, Anderson, booked at 2:44 p.m. Friday, unlawful carry of a handgun, two counts of probation violation.
Bradley Earl Hubbard, 51, 1800 block of Fulton Street, Anderson, booked at 3:34 p.m. Friday, failure to appear.
Jason Len Carter, 45, Alexandria, booked at 5:24 p.m. Friday, violation of adult day reporting.
Morgan Taylor Hylemon, 29, Elwood, booked at 3:41 a.m. Saturday, four counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, two counts of possession of a legend drug, two counts of possession of a syringe, two counts of operating a vehicle with a controlled substance in the body, two counts of possession of paraphernalia and two counts of neglect of a dependent.
Michael Ray Rushton, 34, 900 block of East County Road 240 North, Anderson, booked at 4:24 a.m. Saturday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, operating a vehicle with a controlled substance in the body, possession of marijuana and probation violation.
Daisy Lynn Bloome, 44, Chesterfield, booked at 9:25 a.m. Saturday, failure to appear.
Michael Leroy Thompson, 51, 3700 block of Oaklawn Drive, Anderson, booked at 3:36 p.m. Saturday, domestic battery.
Scott Allen Eacret Jr., 32, Orestes, booked at 4:47 p.m. Saturday, possession of methamphetamine, altered gun identification, four counts of failure to appear.
Robert Edward Hamer, Jr., 63, 1400 block of East Third Street, Anderson, booked at 9:35 p.m. Saturday, five counts of failure to appear.
Elias Clore Dufresne, 29, 1200 block of Woodside Drive, Anderson, booked at 12:53 a.m. Sunday, two counts of domestic battery, two counts of strangulation, two counts of domestic battery with a deadly weapon and two counts of interference in reporting a crime.
Austin Lee Lokey, 23, 2700 block of Jackson Street, Anderson, booked at 1:24 a.m. Sunday, violation of adult day reporting and failure to appear.
Teresa A. Hill, 59, Middletown, booked at 1:27 a.m. Sunday, possession of methamphetamine, theft of a firearm and possession of a syringe.
Joseph Edward Woods III, 56, 5700 block of South Scatterfield Road, Anderson, booked at 2:01 a.m. Sunday, two counts of probation violation.
Taiyonia Donye Willis, 23, 1400 block of Walnut Street, Anderson, booked at 4:42 a.m. Sunday, two counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, two counts of battery, domestic battery, criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, leaving scene of property damage accident, operator never licensed, operating a vehicle with a controlled substance in the body, invasion of privacy and failure to appear.
Chelsee Shiann Graggs, 28, 2200 block of Edgemont Way, Anderson, booked at 6:11 p.m. Sunday, domestic battery.
Marion Keith King, 57, 800 block of Nichol Avenue, Anderson, booked at 4:14 p.m. Sunday, violation of work release.
Jaiden Bishop Tong, 19, Indianapolis, booked at 1:19 a.m. Monday, two counts of burglary, two counts of theft, two counts of criminal mischief and two counts of contributing to delinquency of a minor.
Glen Edward Stutzman, 31, 1100 block of East 38th Street, Anderson, booked at 4:42 a.m. Monday, unlawful carry of a handgun, criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon and public intoxication.
Ashley Lorraina-Ann Harrington, 33, 1100 block of East 38th Street, Anderson, booked at 4:45 a.m. Monday, possession of cocaine.