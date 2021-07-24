Jail Log
Inmate total at Madison County Jail: 219. Total in custody: 300. These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Thursday and Friday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Sierra Leeann Davis, 25, 1600 South A Street, Elwood. Booked 1:27 p.m. Thursday, possession of syringe, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia and neglect of a dependent/child.
• Ashley Ann Baker-Gearns, 34, 1400 block of Cottage Avenue, Middletown. Booked 2:48 p.m. Thursday, violation of pre-trial release.
• Jacob Scott Fellows, 26, 1000 block of Walnut Street, Lapel. Booked 4:29 p.m. Thursday, auto theft.
• William Darrell Andrews, 50, 2700 block of South 300 East, Anderson. Booked 4:56 p.m. Thursday, battery against a public safety official, invasion of privacy, resisting law enforcement and possession of paraphernalia.
• April Rene Wiggins, 42, 2800 block of Dakota Drive, Anderson. Booked 8:22 p.m. Thursday, failure to appear.
• Heather Marie Williams, 26, 2900 block of Fletcher Street, Anderson. Booked 9:40 p.m. Thursday, violation of probation.
• Troy Ray Warriner, 49, 900 block of Indiana Avenue, Anderson. Booked 10 p.m. Thursday, intimidation.
• James Earl Price, 38, 2100 block of Euclid Drive, Anderson. Booked 1:48 a.m. Friday, domestic battery.
• Dezarik Michael Long, 34, 1700 block of East 50th Street, Anderson. Booked 2:08 a.m. Friday, operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol content of .15 or greater.
• Troy Michael Breeden, 42, 700 block of Longfellow Road, Anderson. Booked 5:19 a.m. Friday, invasion of privacy.
