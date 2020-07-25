Jail Log
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Thursday and Friday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Katrina Lynn Page, 31, 500 block of Harris Street, Anderson. Booked 7:02 a.m. Thursday, invasion of privacy and leaving the scene of a crash with property damage.
• Jhanika Rashelle Nance, 34, 100 block of Plum Street, Anderson. Booked 8:17 a.m. Thursday, domestic battery, probation violation, escape/failure to return to lawful detention and violation of Continuum of Sanctions.
• Austin Michael Graggs, 19, 800 block of Hawthorne Avenue, Anderson. Booked 8:52 a.m. Thursday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Brackan Skylar Fries, 18, 500 block of Ellenhurst Drive, Anderson. Booked 9:46 a.m. Thursday, two counts of child molest.
• Michelle Lynn Copeland , 38, 14500 block of West Main Street, Daleville. Booked 10:15 a.m. Thursday, failure to appear.
• Tarrence Andtray Martin-Dennis, 28, 5800 block of South Scatterfield Road, Anderson. Booked 12:09 p.m. Thursday, sex offender violating lifetime parole involving contact with a child; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvie and sex offender registration violation.
• Sonya Jo Faith Blount, 33, 1100 block of Central Avenue, Anderson. Booked 5:46 p.m. Thursday, three counts of violation of drug court.
• Amber Irene Raison, 22, 200 block of North Huston Street, Ingalls. Booked 6:59 p.m., domestic battery, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug and possession of paraphernalia.
• Jesse Lee Howerton, 29, 1300 block of South J Street, Elwood. Booked 7:25 p.m. Thursday, disorderly conduct, resisting law enforcement and contempt of court.
• Charles Christopher Morrow, 52, 2100 block of East County Road 150 South, Anderson. Booked 8:53 p.m., violation of probation.
• Cedric Lamont Reed, 29, 800 block of South 18th Street, Elwood. Booked 12:16 a.m. Friday, contempt of court.
• Levi Robert Jennings, 33, homeless, Anderson. Booked 6:21 a.m., failure to appear and violation of probation.
