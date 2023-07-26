These people were recently booked into the Madison County Jail. Charges are recommended by the arresting officers but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Gregory D. Williams, 38, Noblesville, booked at 10:17 a.m. Monday, burglary, battery with a deadly weapon, intimidation with a deadly weapon and residential entry.
Kevin Michael Hall, 47, Pierceton, booked at 4:48 p.m. Monday, court commitment.
Darqwez Lamar Williams, 31, 2300 block of Jackson Street, Anderson, booked at 5:14 p.m. Monday, court commitment.
Ashonta Kenya Jackson, 43, 2200 block of West Eighth Street, Anderson, booked at 5:36 p.m. Monday, court commitment.
Maelee Danielle Ancil, 42, 1500 block of Pearl Street, Anderson, booked at 5:54 p.m. Monday, domestic battery.
James Elliot Murdock, 49, homeless, Anderson, booked at 7:17 p.m. Monday, resisting law enforcement and failure to appear.
Christopher Allen Degraffenreid, 48, 1900 block of Madison Avenue, Anderson, booked at 7:33 p.m. Monday, theft, contempt of court, probation violation and failure to appear.
Lukas Michael Mitchell, 35, Markleville, booked at 10:44 p.m. Monday, possession of cocaine, possession of a legend drug, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, possession of a syringe, resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct and maintaining a common nuisance.
Zane Aaron Greene, 26, 800 block of Prospect Street, Anderson, booked at 12:35 a.m. Tuesday, two counts of theft, possession of methamphetamine, burglary, common mischief and two counts of hold for another jurisdiction.