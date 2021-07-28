Jail Log
Inmate total at Madison County Jail, 244; total in custody, 319.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Monday and Tuesday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Tyrice TreVae Spence, 29, 3400 block of Waterloo Drive, Indianapolis. Booked 8:39 a.m. Monday, pointing a firearm and possession of a handgun without a license.
• Charles Stanley Quillen, 53, 100 block of Garvey Avenue, Erlander. Booked 9:53 a.m. Monday, two counts failure to appear.
• William Joseph Clough, 51, homeless. Booked 10:08 a.m. Monday, two counts failure to appear.
• Terrie Lynn Coburn, 55, 800 block of West 13th Street, Anderson. Booked 10:38 a.m. Monday, violation of probation.
• Stephanie R. Lacey, 39, homeless. Booked 10:49 a.m. Monday, failure to appear.
• SirWilliam Keith Amos, 38, 1700 block of West 38th Street, Anderson. Booked 2:19 p.m. Monday, two counts failure to appear.
• Jeremy Charles Mcphearson, 30, 3300 block of Marine Drive, Anderson. Booked 2:48 p.m. Monday, operator never licensed, possession of a handgun without a license, theft of a firearm and two counts criminal contempt of court.
• Demetrius Deonte Boone, 25, 2000 block of Nelle Street, Anderson. Booked 2:53 p.m. Monday, failure to return to lawful detention and two counts violation Continuum of Sanctions.
• Tommy Dawayne Sutton, 61, 200 block of South Main Street, Wolcottville. Booked 3:08 p.m. Monday, failure to appear.
• Jeffrey Matthew Robinson, 45, 1900 block of South L Street, Elwood. Booked 5:13 p.m. Monday, invasion of pivacy.
• Patricia Irene Stephenson, 58, 5800 block of South Scatterfield Road, Anderson. Booked 6:46 p.m. Monday, domestic battery.
• Larry E. Stephenson, 61, 4500 block of Columbus Avenue, Anderson. Booked 7:05 p.m. Monday, domestic battery with moderate bodily injury.
• Danny Ray Herald, 28, 2300 block of North Merrill, Fortville. Booked 7:21 p.m. Monday, failure to appear.
• Derek Kyle Givens, 34, 5400 block of West County Road 200 North, Anderson. Booked 7:57 p.m. Monday, two counts domestic battery and two counts invasion of privacy.
• Alfred Earl Johnson III, 22, 1300 block of West Sixth Street, Anderson. Booked 8:03 p.m. Monday, possession of a handgun without a license.
• Austin Lee Ward, 23, 600 block of Main Street, Lapel. Booked 9:36 p.m. Monday, domestic battery.
• Heather Michelle Ball, 30, 100 block of Jackson Street, Anderson. Booked 10:51 p.m. Monday, battery against a public safety official.
• Angela Sue Harris, 50, 3700 block of West County Road 1050 South, Pendleton. Booked 1:01 a.m. Tuesday, intimidation and domestic battery.
• Jacob Eugene Moore, 20, 2500 block of West 11th Street, Anderson. Booked 2:02 a.m. Tuesday, failure to appear.
• Kristopher Lee Scott Jr., 20, 1900 Main Street, Anderson. Booked 3:37 a.m. Tuesday, failure to appear.
