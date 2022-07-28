Jail Log
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail July 19 to Thursday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Jennifer Elaine Compestine, 48, homeless. Booked 7:11 p.m. July 19, failure to appear.
• Derik Lee Edward Jones, 27, 1500 block of South A Street, Elwood. Booked 9:05 p.m. July 19, two counts possession of methamphetamine and two counts possession of syringe.
• Cody Rigdon, 30, 900 block of College Drive, Anderson. Booked 10:48 p.m. July 19, sexual misconduct with a minor and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
• Brian Bruce Britton, 58, 3600 block of Andover Road, Anderson. Booked 11:46 p.m. July 19, violation of probation.
• Taylor Wayne Rardin, 29, 2900 block of McKinley Street, Anderson. Booked 12:46 a.m. July 20, criminal trespass.
• Justin Clarence Gordon, 19, 2500 block of Solana Drive, Indianapolis. Booked 3:55 a.m. July 20, two counts possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia and possession of paraphernalia.
• Michael Dewayne Hawkins Jr., 31, 1800 block of East Eighth Street, Anderson. Booked 10:38 p.m. July 20, false informing/reporting, two counts driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years receiving stolen property and theft/larceny with a value between $750 and $50,000.
• Kaylan Paige Faulds, 30, 2900 block of West 11th Street, Anderson. Booked 12:20 p.m. July 20, credit card fraud, theft with a value between $750 and $50,000 and identity deception.
• Christopher Thomas Fowler, 49, 3100 block of Myrtle Drive, Lapel. Booked 1:39 p.m. July 20, two counts violation of pre-trial release.
• Donald Joesph Howard, 41, 3100 block of Mounds Road, Anderson. Booked 3:46 p.m. July 20, failure to appear.
• Shannan Kathleen Dailey, 35, 7200 block of West County Road 1500 North, Elwood. Booked 4:12 p.m. July 20, two counts violation of Drug Court.
• Richard Morris Toth, 31, Westfield. Booked 5:05 p.m. July 20, violation of probation.
• Raymond Leonard Phillips III, 21, 2200 block of South K Street, Elwood. Booked 5:38 p.m. July 20, two counts failure to appear.
• Eric Thomas Fernung, 52, 1500 block of South 16th Street, Elwood. Booked 6:50 p.m. July 20, battery with bodily injury.
• Shelly Ann Reed, 47, 2900 block of Columbus Avenue, Anderson. Booked 9:31 p.m. July 20, intimidation and resisting law enforcement.
• Ronald Max Shepard, 31, 700 block of North Short 12th Street, Elwood. Booked 10:18 p.m. July 20, domestic battery in interfering with the reporting of a crime.
• Drake Andrew Ball, 26, 2300 block of West 16th Street, Anderson. Booked 4:46 a.m. July 21, domestic battery by an adult in the knowing presence of a child 16 and young and criminal recklessness.
• Aleksandr Quentin Schroeder, 24, 2800 block of Greenbriar Road, Anderson. Booked 12:53 a.m. Thursday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment, and operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol content between .08 and .15.
• Patrick Taflinger, 48, 800 block of West Main Street, Muncie. Booked 1:46 a.m. Thursday, possession of syringe, possession of methamphetamine, driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years, possession of paraphernalia and possession of cocaine or narcotic drug.
• Marinda LeRae Fitchpatrick, 33, 900 block of Country Club Road, Muncie. Booked 2:04 a.m. Thursday, possession if syringe, possession of paraphernalia and possession of cocaine or narcotic drug.
• Farrish Lamont Brewer, 44, 6100 block of Hystone Drive, Fort Wayne. Booked 11:12 a.m. Thursday, violation of probation.
• Jeffery Leonard Cripe Jr., 48, 100 block of Jackson Street, Anderson. Booked 12:24 p.m. Thursday, two counts violation of Community Corrections.
• Eric Thomas Fernung, 52, 1500 block of South 16th Street, Elwood. Booked 12:38 p.m. Thursday, invasion of privacy.
• Danielle Mariah Fredrick, 27, 9700 block of South County Road 400 East, Markleville. Booked 1:57 p.m. Thursday, violation of probation and auto theft.
• Brooke Nicole Cash, 41, 1400 block of East 60th Street, Anderson. Booked 2:55 p.m. Thursday, violation of probation and violation of suspended sentence.
• Randall Wayne Byrd, 47, Miami Correctional Facility. Booked 4:15 p.m. Thursday, violation of Re-Entry Court.
• Jason Andrew Friend, 49, 3000 block of Noble Street, Anderson. Booked 4:39 p.m. Thursday, failure to appear.
• Maresha Darnace McCloud, 30, 1400 block of Walton Street, Anderson. Booked 5:09 p.m. Thursday, two counts violation of mental health court.
• William Allen Cornwell, 44, 1500 block of Walnut Street, Anderson. Booked 5:11 p.m. Thursday, two counts violation of Continuum of Sanctions, three counts failure to appear, failure to return to lawful detention, violation of probation and resisting law enforcement.
• Casey Lynn Dinwiddie, 34, 8600 block of South County Road 825 East, Plainfield. Booked 5:41 p.m. Thursday, failure to appear.
• Marquice Devon Bush, 39, 1200 block of West 11th Street, Anderson. Booked 5:54 p.m. Thursday, nonsupport of dependent.
• Thomas Alan Parke Jr., 18, 300 block of Central Avenue, Anderson. Booked 8:52 p.m. Thursday.