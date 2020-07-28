Inmate total at Madison County Jail: 246. Total in custody: 179.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Friday and Monday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Jermaine Rashan Brown, 28, 1700 block of Bennington Court, Anderson. Booked 10:36 a.m. Friday, violation of Community Transition Program.
• Candice Nicole Thompson, 28, 3100 block of Fletcher Street, Anderson. Booked 11:24 a.m. Friday, two counts of failure to appear.
• Tristan Rawlings Floyd, 35, 300 block of West Seventh Street, Anderson. Booked 12:19 p.m. Friday, violation of continuum of sanctions.
• Nicholas Aaron Garcia,29, 100 block of Hollywood Boulevard, Anderson. Booked 6:48 p.m. Friday, domestic battery by an adult in the knowing presence of a child less than 16 years old.
• Curtis Patrick Stults, 49, 900 block of Madison Avenue, Anderson. Booked 7:37 p.m. Friday, probation violation.
• Katie Marie Lamb, 31, 400 block of West Fourth Street, Alexandria. Booked 7:48 p.m., failure to appear.
• Jack Ryan Christianson, 24, first block of West Indiana 128, Alexandria. Booked 8:13 p.m. Friday, failure to appear.
• Jeremy Kyle Luse, 35, 1900 North A Street, Elwood. Booked 9:41 p.m. Friday, domestic battery.
• Antonio Rashon Smith, 36, 3000 block of Pitt Street, Anderson. Booked 1:31 a.m. Saturday, invasion of privacy.
• Dakoda Glenn Williams, 29, 2400 block of South County Road 1000 West, Alexandria. Booked 9:17 a.m. Saturday, intimidation, domestic battery, resisting law enforcement, false informing/reporting and pointing a firearm.
• Luis Gallegos, 26, 1500 block of South I Street, Elwood. Booked 4:16 p.m. Saturday, invasion of privacy.
• Jeremy Lee Hammond, 49, 1000 block of West Weber Drive, Muncie. Booked 8:34 p.m. Saturday, operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol content of .15 or more and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangerment.
• Courtnie Teal Lamborne, 39, first block of Leisure Lane, Anderson. Booked 10:04 p.m. Saturday, habitual traffic violator and leaving the scene of a crash with property damage.
• Courtnie Teal Lamborne, 29, 800 South Forest Avenue, Marion. Booked 3:49 a.m. Sunday, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia.
• Patrick Allen Hughes, 32, 1500 block of North B Street, Elwood. Booked 5:09 a.m. Sunday, invasion of privacy.
• Mechel Renae Nieman, 41, 1500 block of North B Street, Elwood. Booked 5:10 a.m. Sunday, failure to appear, possession of methamphetamine, obstruction of justice and possession of paraphernalia.
• Camron Mark Turner, 28, 4200 block of Clark Street, Anderson. Booked 6:36 a.m. Sunday, battery with bodily injury and residential, no intent of felony theft.
• Cherie Nicole Kraus, 31, 1300 block of East 53rd Street, Anderson. Booked 6:25 p.m. Sunday, invasion of privacy.
• Stanlee Aaron Studebaker, 37, 200 block of Elm Street, Alexandria. Booked 6:25 p.m. Sunday, failure to appear.
• Quentin Lee Hinkle, 25, 2600 block of Walton Street, Anderson. Booked 8:03 p.m. Sunday, failure to appear.
• Courtney Blackwell-Roberts, 53, 1000 block of Ranike Drive, Anderson. Booked 20:25 p.m. Sunday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Austin Michael Graggs, 19, 800 block Hawthorne Avenue, Anderson. Booked 1:26 a.m. Monday, two counts each of residential entry; theft with a value between $750 and $50,000; disorderly conduct; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia and minor possessing alcohol.
• John Anthony Earlywine, 50, 2200 block of South 1000 West, Lapel. Booked 2:23 a.m. Monday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Travis James Troutman, 29, 2300 block of South A street, Elwood. Booked 2:52 a.m. Monday, two counts of operating or permitting operation without financial responsibility, having a prior related conviction or judgment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.