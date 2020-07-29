Jail Log
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Monday and Tuesday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Kristi Lee Castle, 33, 1900 block of South I Street, Elwood. Booked 9:29 a.m. Monday, two counts of violation of Drug Court.
• Seth J. Keel, 27, 3400 block of Schofield Avenue, Indianapolis. Booked 2:25 p.m. Monday, battery with bodily waste.
• Dominique Errick Broome, 27, 1400 block of West 10 Street, Anderson. Booked 5:31 p.m. Monday, violation of work release.
• Randy Abbott, 33, 100 block of East Fifth Street, lapel. Booked 6:11 p.m. Monday, domestic battery with moderate bodily injury.
• Betty Atkins, 54, 2600 block of Marsha Drive, Anderson. Booked 6:07 a.m. Tuesday, invasion of privacy.
Follow Rebecca R. Bibbs on Twitter at @RebeccaB_THB, or call 765-640-4883.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.