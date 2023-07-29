Jail Log
These people were recently booked into the Madison County Jail. Charges are recommended by the arresting officers but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
John Martin Johnson, 55, 2400 block of Sunset Boulevard, Anderson, booked at 8:54 a.m. Thursday, failure to appear and hold for another jurisdiction.
Suzanne Patricia Godwin, 60, 800 block of West 13th Street, Anderson, booked at 9:49 a.m. Thursday, manufacturing methamphetamine and dealing cocaine.
Kathryn Ma Jones, 29, Bloomington, booked at 2:57 p.m. Thursday, contempt of court.
Walter L. Pittman Jr., 39, 4200 block of Brown Street, Anderson, booked at 6:24 p.m. Thursday, serious violent felon in possession of a firearm, probation violation and hold for another jurisdiction.
Thomas Daniel Hill, 45, Pendleton, booked at 3:32 a.m. Friday, two counts of failure to register as a sex offender and two counts of hold for another jurisdiction.