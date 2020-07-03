Jail log
Inmate total at Madison County Jail, 249, total in custody 212. These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Wednesday and Thursday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Robert R Howard II, 38, first block of Lake Court, Hartford City. Booked 4:28 p.m. Wednesday, battery resulting in moderate bodily injury.
• Jason Tyler Ludington, 23, 1900 block of Euclid Drive, Anderson. Booked 4:28 p.m. Wednesday, obstruction of justice.
• Avery Dean Craw, 18, 600 block of Carol Drive, Walton. Booked 4:46 p.m. Wednesday, intimidation, burglary and robbery.
• Nicholas Ray Moore, 53, 1400 block of Home Avenue, Anderson. Booked 7:12 p.m. Wednesday, failure to appear.
• Barbara Kay Hall, 55, 5800 block of Pendleton Avenue, Anderson. Booked 7:22 p.m. Wednesday, criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, possessing a handgun without a license, disorderly conduct and intoxication by drugs.
• Eric VanPaul McNichols, 35, 1200 block of West Second Street, Anderson. Booked 1:37 a.m. Thursday, contempt of court, child support.
