Jail Log
Inmate total at Madison County Jail: 254. Total in custody: 366.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail July 22 through Sunday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Daevon Lemar McGhee, 31, 2400 bock of Wildwood Avenue, Anderson. Booked 12:27 a.m. July 22, failure to return to lawful detention, violation of probation and violation of work release.
• Jeremiah Ray Elliott, 32, 1600 block of Huntziger Boulevard, Pendleton. Booked 1:11 a.m. July 22, domestic battery by an adult in the knowing presence of a child 16 or younger, confinement and interfering with the reporting of a crime.
• Michael Jamal Pointer, 35, 2900 block of Morton Street, Anderson. Booked 1:13 p.m. July 22, two counts domestic battery with serious bodily injury, two counts domestic battery by an adult in the knowing presence of a child 16 or younger and two counts strangulation.
• Landon Gerall Smith, 31, 2100 block of Crestwood Drive, Anderson. Booked 1:30 a.m. July 23, two counts contempt of court, child support; two counts felon in possession of a firearm and two counts possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia.
• Jabri Tomayne Smith, 24, 2600 block of West 23rd Street, Anderson. Booked 2:19 a.m. July 23, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment; two counts possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia; and two counts operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Thomas Eugene Rogers, 23, 1200 block of South Jefferson, Muncie. Booked 6:06 a.m. July 23, public intoxication.
• Angela Harris, 45, 1000 block of Washington Street, Indianapolis. Booked 8:49 a.m. July 23, two counts possession of methamphetamine, two counts obstruction of justice, two counts possession of syringe and two counts operator never licensed.
• Casey Scott Romanowski, 35, 900 bock of Park Avenue, Anderson. Booked 10:19 a.m. July 23, unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle, possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug, identity deception and givinga false report of the commission of a crime.
• Samuel Lee King Jr., 49, 1600 block of Sherman Street, Anderson. Booked 11:09 a.m. July 23, domestic battery.
• Steven Hines, 46, 200 block of West Mechinic, Shelbyville. Booked 5:41 p.m. July 23, domestic battery.
• Shawn Edward Peek, 46, 1500 block of South Indiana 37, Elwood. Booked 8:31 p.m. July 23, two counts domestic battery with serious bodily injury.
• Daniel Justin Hutzley, 40, North Main Street, New Castle. Booked 10:57 p.m. July 23, two counts possession of methamphetamine, two counts possession of legend drug or precursor, two counts possession of paraphernalia and two counts false identity statement.
• Raymundo Alvarez-Gaspar, 31, 2900 block of North Greenfield Avenue, Muncie. Booked 11:27 p.m. July 23, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment; operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol content of .15 or greater and operator never licensed.
• Cristal Pacheco, 20, 2300 block of Lincoln Street, Anderson. Booked 12:25 a.m. Sunday, failure to appear.
• Jeffrey Michael Croy, 39, 100 block of East Pierce Street, Alexandria. Booked 12:30 a.m. Sunday, nonsupport of dependent.
• Antonio Bautista-Nicolas, 35, 2400 block of Pitt Street, Anderson. Booked 6:12 a.m. Sunday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment, and operator never licensed.
• Levi Denzel Arevalo Henry, 23, 1500 block of Menifee Street, Anderson. Booked 10:38 a.m. Sunday, failure to appear.
• Joseph Anthony Kneeland, 35, homeless, Anderson. Booked 10:48 a.m. Sunday, possession of methamphetamine.
• Wallace A. D. Powell, 39, 3400 block of North Illinois Street, Indianapolis. Booked 1:17 p.m. Sunday, domestic battery with moderate bodily injury.
• Brittany N. Fox, 36, 100 block of Winding Drive, Alexandria. Booked 5:56 p.m. Sunday, contempt of court.
• Leanna Marie Turner, 23, 2200 block of Fairview Street, Anderson. Booked 7 p.m. Sunday, failure to appear.