Jail log
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail on Wednesday and Thursday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Mareeka Deonne Brown, 45, 3200 block of Rangeline Road, Anderson. Booked 8:17 a.m. Wednesday, criminal trespass.
• Brian Leroy Sparks, 44, 3600 block of South Gallatin Street, Marion. Booked 10:47 a.m. Wednesday, possession of methamphetamine.
• Elijah Caine Lamberjack, 29, 2300 block of Shady Lane, Anderson. Booked 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, battery using a bodily fluid infected with hepatitis, tuberculosis or HIV.
• Charles Ronald Adams, 33, Elkhart County Correctional Complex. Booked 5:18 p.m. Wednesday, violation of probation.
• Richard Eugene McKenzie Jr., 45, 200 block of West Harrison Avenue, Wabash. Booked 7 p.m. Wednesday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment; operating a vehicle with a controlled substance in the body; and possession of methamphetamine.
• Traci Anne Wilson, 56, homeless, Anderson. Booked 7:49 p.m. Wednesday, civil contempt of court.
• Robert Gwinn Wilson, 63, 2400 block of Sagamore Drive, Anderson. Booked 7:55 p.m. Wednesday, failure to appear.
• Nicholas B. Utterback, 36, 200 block of North 25th Street, Elwood. Booked 9:59 p.m. Wednesday, violation of work release, resisting law enforcement and disorderly conduct.
• Preston James Buckner, 26, 1800 block of North D Street, Elwood. Booked 11:55 p.m. Wednesday, violation of probation, false informing/reporting and possession of syringe.
• Gabrielle Jewel Neblett, 23, 2300 block of Edgemont Way, Anderson. Booked 12:44 a.m. Thursday, invasion of privacy.
• Diante Eshawn Johnson, 42, 2300 block of Arrow Avenue, Anderson. Booked 2:14 a.m. Thursday violation of probation and habitual traffic violator.
