Inmate total at Madison County Jail, 270, total in custody 229.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail on Tuesday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• David Craig McClure, 69, homeless, Anderson. Booked 9:39 a.m. Tuesday, battery against a public safety official engaged in official duty.
• Julia L. Lennen, 35, 1300 block of West Sixth Street, Anderson. Booked 11:32 a.m. Tuesday, violation of in-home detention.
• Daniel Keith Smith, 21, 1200 block of South K Street, Elwood. Booked 12:32 a.m. Tuesday, violation of probation.
• Chad Everett Asher, 46, 300 block of South Briant Street, Huntington. Booked 5:50 p.m. Tuesday, driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years.
• Brooklyn Kay Galbreath, 30, 1500 block of South D Street, Elwood. Booked 5:58 p.m. Tuesday, two counts of failure to appear.
• Kelley Elizabeth Kieffer, 28, 100 block of East Ninth Street, Anderson. Booked 6:24 p.m. Tuesday, simple assault and burglar/breaking and entering.
• Terrence Leshawn Roberts, 34, 1100 block of Raible Avenue, Anderson. Booked 7:20 p.m. Tuesday, domestic battery by an adult in the knowing presence of a child younger than 16 and interference with the reporting of a crime.
• Amari D'aonquist Alexander, 22, 200 block of Sheffield Avenue, Indianapolis. Booked 9:39 p.m. Tuesday, failure to appear.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.