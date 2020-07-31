Jail Log
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Wednesday and Thursday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Shawn Michael Vanduyn, 36, 3400 block of Columbus Avenue, Anderson. Booked 8:13 a.m. Wednesday, failure to appear, possession of methamphetamine and intimidation.
• Thomas Frank Dunigan II, 38, 5300 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, Anderson. Booked 9:25 a.m. Wednesday, failure to appear.
• Heather Marie Williams, 25, 400 block of West Fifth Street, Anderson. Booked 9:26 a.m. Wednesday, violation of probation and arrest warrant.
• Joshua Aaron Purvis, 37, 700 block of North West Street, Alexandria. Booked 11:51 a.m. Wednesday, failure to appear.
• Christopher Michael Burton, 44, 800 block of Washington Boulevard, Anderson. Booked 1:33 a.m. Wednesday, violation of suspended sentence.
• Demetrius Javaun Wilson, 25, 2700 block of West 16th Street, Anderson. Booked 2:26 p.m. Wednesday, domestic battery.
• Reshard Levar Prude, 41, 1100 block of Morningside Drive, Anderson. Booked 2:39 p.m. Wednesday, arrest warrant.
• Carly Jean Garrison, 37, 1400 block of Hendricks Street, Anderson. Booked 8:59 p.m. Wednesday, driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years.
• Jimmie Louis Campbell Jr., 45, 2000 block of Fletcher Street, Anderson. Booked 12:28 a.m. Thursday, intimidation, resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct and public intoxication by alcohol.
• Wally Edward Rice Jr., 33, 2200 block of South K Street, Elwood. Booked 1:29 a.m. Thursday, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia and violation of probation.
• Dominga Sultanna Diaz, 42, 2100 block of North D Street, Elwood. Booked 4:51 a.m. Thursday, possession of methamphetamine, possession of syringe, visiting a common nuisance and possession of paraphernalia.
