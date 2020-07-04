Jail log
Inmate total at Madison County Jail: 247. Total in custody: 211.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Thursday and Friday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Douglas Steven Akin, 35, 1900 block of Fletcher Street, Anderson. Booked 7:12 a.m. Thursday, resisting law enforcement.
• Braon D. White, 19, 2000 block of Pearl Street, Anderson. Booked 2;28 p.m. Thursday, domestic battery by an adult in the knowing presence of a child 16 or younger who can see or hear it.
• Mason Storm Phipps, 19, 1500 block of West Third Street, Anderson. Booked 3:04 p.m. Thursday, failure to appear.
• Kory L. Turner, 45, 2200 block of Fulton Street, Anderson. Booked 5:01 p.m. Thursday, criminal trespass.
• Adriana Reyes, 35, 1100 block of North Tibbs Avenue, Indianapolis. Booked 5:15 p.m. Thursday, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and permitting an unlicensed person to drive.
• Donald Jeff Akin, 66, 1900 block of Fletcher Street, Anderson. Booked 6:39 p.m. Thursday, disorderly conduct and public intoxication by drugs.
• Marquise De’Vaughn Nelson, 20, 1200 block of Indian Mound Boulevard, Anderson. Booked 8:12 p.m. Thursday, five counts of failure to appear and failure to return to lawful detention.
• Preston James Buckner, 25, 1800 block of North D Street, Elwood. Booked 9:14 p.m. Thursday, possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
• Travis James Troutman, 29, 1100 block of South A Street, Elwood. Booked 9:17 p.m. Thursday, failure to appear and possession of methamphetamine.
• Kira Jean Rayburn, 40, 500 block of West Broad Street, Pendleton. Booked 12:23 a.m. Friday, operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol content of .15 or greater and operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment.
• Ian Mitchell Howell, 34, 2100 block of East County Road 100 North, Anderson. Booked 2:42 a.m. Friday, violation of suspended sentence and false informing.
