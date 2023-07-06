Jail Log
These people were recently booked into the Madison County Jail. Charges are recommended by the arresting officers but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Rebecca Ann Watson, 41, 1800 block of Halford Street, Anderson, booked at 7:31 a.m. Monday, possession of methamphetamine and failure to appear.
Ashley Noel Knight, 35, Pendleton, booked at 11:35 a.m. Monday, domestic battery.
Hunter Matthew Wagoner, 27, Indianapolis, booked at 2:47 p.m. Monday, violation of sanctions.
Savannah Noelle Mezick, 31, 2200 block of West 29th Street, Anderson, booked at 2:52 p.m. Monday, two counts of failure to appear.
Justin Lee Johnson, 34, 1900 block of Morton Street, Anderson, booked at 2:59 p.m. Monday, false informing, identity deception, failure to appear and hold for another jurisdiction.
Joseph Richard Allen Gallamore, 31, 2200 block of Fairview Street, Anderson, booked at 3:04 p.m. Monday, violation of sanctions.
Hailey F. Haskett, 18, Elwood, booked at 9:36 p.m. Monday, sexual misconduct with a minor.
Zachary Thomas Bell, 23, Frankton, booked at 9:38 p.m. Monday, two counts of domestic battery and probation violation.
Tyler J. Knotts, 35, 2900 block of Cross Street, Anderson, booked at 10:08 a.m. Tuesday, two counts of child molesting, criminal trespass.
Troy Matthew Hitchens, 42, 1700 block of West 53rd Street, Anderson, booked at 1:50 p.m. Tuesday, habitual traffic offender and four counts of probation violation.
Latonius Shyron McClendon, 45, 1400 block of Halford Street, Anderson, booked at 3:57 p.m. Tuesday, burglary, theft, interference with reporting a crime, criminal mischief, residential entry, domestic battery, strangulation, resisting law enforcement and nonsupport of a dependent.
Travis Lee Beasley, 42, Elwood, booked at 9:33 p.m. Tuesday, failure to appear.