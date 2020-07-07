These people were booked into the Madison County jail on Sunday and Monday. Charges are recommended by the arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• John Edward Carpenter II, 42, 1200 block of East 10th Street, Anderson, booked at 10:17 a.m. Sunday, criminal trespass and public intoxication.
• Jimmie Lee Ellingwood Jr., 38, Alexandria, booked at 12:27 p.m. Sunday, disorderly conduct.
• Matthew Ryan Clark, 20, Pendleton, booked at 2:02 p.m. Sunday, domestic battery, minor in possession of alcohol.
• Rachel Nicole Stewart, 36, 2700 block of Halford Street, Anderson, booked at 6:04 p.m. Sunday, invasion of privacy.
• Devan Lynette Phillips, 30, 2500 block of Raible Avenue, Anderson, booked at 7:56 p.m. Sunday, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, maintaining a common nuisance and probation violation.
• Shelton Larry New, 50, homeless, Anderson, booked at 10:07 p.m. Sunday, public intoxication.
• Caroline Gordon, 51, 4100 block of Brown Street, Anderson, booked at 10:13 p.m. Sunday, failure to appear.
• Kristina D. Walls, 37, 9800 block of County Road 125 North, Anderson, booked at 11:34 p.m. Sunday, driving with a suspended license.
• Lai Run Hup, 29, Indianapolis, booked at 11:44 p.m. Sunday, two counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and reckless driving.
• Aura Louise Wallace, 33, 100 block of Jackson Street, Anderson, booked at 2:18 a.m. Monday, probation violation.
