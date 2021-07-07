Jail Log
These people were booked into the Madison County jail Friday through Tuesday. Charges are recommended by the arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Justin L. Wylie, 33, Alexandria, booked at 2:13 p.m. Friday, three counts of failure to appear.
• Jonathan Scott Marlow, 36, 2400 block of Brown Street, Anderson, booked at 4:43 p.m. Friday, possession of paraphernalia, manufacturing methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of a syringe and possession of marijuana.
• Cody Eugene Martin, 30, Elwood, booked at 5:24 p.m. Friday, possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
• Jacob Todd Patterson, 25, 4700 block of No Name Road, Anderson, booked at 6:25 p.m. Friday, resisting law enforcement, public intoxication and disorderly conduct.
• Drake Myles Owens, 28, 2300 block of W. Eighth Street, Anderson, booked at 7:34 p.m. Friday, domestic battery.
• Seth Thomas McCune, 26, Summitville, booked at 9:15 p.m. Friday, violation of work release.
• Elroy Robinson, 66, 1700 block of Euclid Drive, Anderson, booked at 11:55 p.m. Friday, possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of paraphernalia, driving with a suspended license, dealing in marijuana, possession of marijuana and hold for parole violation.
• Preston Payne Hodges, 25, Indianapolis, booked at 1:12 a.m. Saturday, intimidation, pointing a firearm and possession of a handgun without a license.
• Stevie-Lynn Lagle, 37, 400 block of Madison Avenue, Anderson, booked at 6:12 a.m. Saturday, violation of probation.
• Mykala Sue Ashbaugh, 21, Alexandria, booked at 6:30 a.m. Saturday, two counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
• William Edward Stidham III, 38, Selma, booked at 6:34 p.m. Saturday, failure to appear.
• Brandon Aaron Vaughn, 37, 400 block of E. 35th Street, Anderson, booked at 12:40 p.m. Saturday, two counts of failure to appear.
• Brandon Joseph Esparza, 28, 100 block of S. Park Drive, Anderson, booked at 2:19 p.m. Saturday, resisting law enforcement and violation of community corrections.
• Andrae Anson Sigler, 22, 1800 block of West County Road 300 North, Anderson, booked at 3:50 p.m. Saturday, domestic battery.
• Lorin Marie Green, 20, 1800 block of West County Road 300 North, Anderson, booked at 3:52 p.m. Saturday, domestic battery.
• Jessica Jo Goins, 45, 1600 block of Broadway Street, Anderson, booked at 4:28 p.m. Saturday, failure to appear.
• Daniel Matthew Burton Jr., 31, Elwood, booked at 6:40 p.m. Saturday, invasion of privacy and failure to return to lawful detention.
• Hector Arreola-Rodriquez, 22, 2000 block of Noble Street, Anderson, booked at 7:15 p.m. Saturday, three counts of failure to appear.
• Bradley Eugene Mier, 42, 800 block of Country Club Lane, Anderson, booked at 8 p.m. Saturday, contempt of court and hold for probation violation.
• Andrew Michael Long, 34, Summitville, booked at 10:50 p.m. Saturday, battery against public safety official.
• Bradley Darnell Warner, 39, 3600 block of Dogwood Drive, Anderson booked at 1:27 a.m. Sunday, intimidation.
• Adam John Dorn Sr., 56, 1800 block of Pearl Street, Anderson, booked at 11:24 p.m. Sunday, two counts of contempt of court.
• Dale Michael Rich, 29, Elwood, booked at 3:53 a.m. Sunday, two counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Nicholas Ryan Reusser, 33, Pendleton, booked at 3:36 a.m. Sunday, two counts operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Jeffrey Matthew Robinson, 45, Elwood, booked at 5:49 a.m. Sunday, invasion of privacy.
• Charles Walter Graybiel, 18, 3400 block of Boulevard Way, Anderson, booked at 7:13 a.m. Sunday, minor in possession of alcohol and two counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Jack Adam Kress, 27, 2000 block of E. Fifth Street, Anderson, booked at 10:28 a.m. Sunday, invasion of privacy.
• Justin Paul Griffin, 30, Markleville, booked at 10:47 a.m. Sunday, theft.
• Ebony Monique Goolsby, 29, 700 block of Lafayette Street, Anderson, booked at 1:31 p.m. Sunday, theft and violation of probation.
• Diamond Janae Staples, 35, 600 block of W. 22nd Street, Anderson, booked at 1:53 p.m. Sunday, probation violation.
• Robert Edward Hamer Jr., 61, 1400 block of W. Third Street, Anderson, booked at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, criminal trespass and criminal mischief.
• Keith Lydell McCotry, 50, 4300 block of Wolf Paw Lane, Anderson, booked at 6:51 p.m. Sunday, criminal trespass.
• Christopher M. Harris, 34, 300 block of Laurel Drive, Anderson, booked at 11:34 a.m. Monday, contempt of court.
• Albert Allen Fraley, 44, 2400 block of Fletcher Street, Anderson, booked at 12:55 p.m. Monday, domestic battery.
• Sabrina Marie Boylen, 36, 2500 block of Fairview Drive, Anderson, booked at 12:58 p.m. Monday, hold for another jurisdiction, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, possession of cocaine, possession of paraphernalia, false informing and failure to appear.
• Peter Alan Christesson, 32, Middletown, booked at 1:42 p.m. Monday, failure to appear.
• James Michael Kerr, 26, Pendleton, booked at 4:03 p.m. Monday, battery.
• Vivian Alecia Howard, 36, 1300 block of Monticello Drive, Anderson, booked at 5:18 p.m. Monday, neglect of a dependent.
• Scott Devon Grundy, 52, Indianapolis, booked at 5:31 p.m. Monday, three counts operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Barry Gene Masters Jr., 54, 1400 block of W. Fifth Street, Anderson, booked at 8:19 p.m. Monday, domestic battery.
• Ernest Carnell Bertram III, 33, 100 block of Elizabeth Drive, Anderson, booked at 8:42 p.m. Monday, domestic battery.
• Elizabeth Cathleen Ann Adams, 53, 600 block of Brown Street, Anderson, booked at 9:19 p.m. Monday, domestic battery, resisting law enforcement and disorderly conduct.
• Donald G. Turney Jr., 54, 1900 block of Crystal Street, Anderson, booked at 9:42 p.m. Monday, domestic battery.
• Patrick Cole Jr., 26, 2100 block of Sheridan Street, Anderson, booked at 2:06 a.m. Tuesday, probation violation and hold for work release.
• Timothy Ryan Purkey, 46, Pendleton, booked at 3:30 a.m. Tuesday, failure to appear.
