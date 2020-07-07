Jail Log
Inmate total at Madison County Jail, 268, total in custody 226.
These people were booked into the Madison County jail on Sunday and Monday. Charges are recommended by the arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• John Edward Carpenter II, 42, 1200 block of East 10th Street, Anderson, booked at 10:17 a.m. Sunday, criminal trespass and public intoxication.
• Jimmie Lee Ellingwood Jr., 38, Alexandria, booked at 12:27 p.m. Sunday, disorderly conduct.
• Matthew Ryan Clark, 20, Pendleton, booked at 2:02 p.m. Sunday, domestic battery, minor in possession of alcohol.
• Rachel Nicole Stewart, 36, 2700 block of Halford Street, Anderson, booked at 6:04 p.m. Sunday, invasion of privacy.
• Devan Lynette Phillips, 30, 2500 block of Raible Avenue, Anderson, booked at 7:56 p.m. Sunday, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, maintaining a common nuisance and probation violation.
• Shelton Larry New, 50, homeless, Anderson, booked at 10:07 p.m. Sunday, public intoxication.
• Caroline Gordon, 51, 4100 block of Brown Street, Anderson, booked at 10:13 p.m. Sunday, failure to appear.
• Kristina D. Walls, 37, 9800 block of County Road 125 North, Anderson, booked at 11:34 p.m. Sunday, driving with a suspended license.
• Lai Run Hup, 29, Indianapolis, booked at 11:44 p.m. Sunday, two counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and reckless driving.
• Aura Louise Wallace, 33, 100 block of Jackson Street, Anderson, booked at 2:18 a.m. Monday, probation violation.
• Alexander Morgan Benitez, 28, homeless. Booked 11:27 a.m. Monday, domestic battery in the knowing presence of a child younger than 16, resisting law enforcement and battery against a public safety official engaged in official duty.
• Myra Renee Applegate, 48, 400 block of North 19th Street, Elwood. Booked 11:38 a.m. Monday, driving while suspended, prior suspension within 10 years.
• Jerry Addison Stamm, 49, 800 block of East 21st Street, Anderson. Booked 12:13 p.m. Monday, failure to appear and domestic battery with a deadly weapon.
• Patricia Louise Tank, 46, 900 block of North Wheeling Avenue, Muncie. Booked 1:29 p.m. Monday, violation of probation, failure to return to lawful detention and violation of work release.
• Steven Laverne Stone, 48, 2400 block of South Elliott Street, Muncie. Booked 1:46 p.m. Monday, violation of suspended sentence.
• Thomas James Bivens, 28, 900 block of South Harrison Street, Alexandria. Booked 2:35 p.m. Monday, violation of continuum of sanctions.
• Keith Dewayne Owens, 34, 1700 block of Fairview Street, Anderson. Booked 3:14 p.m. Monday, public intoxication by alcohol/drugs.
• Brian Michael Maxwell, 49, 300 block of West 11th Street, Anderson. Booked 3:33 p.m. Monday, failure to appear and contempt of court, child support.
• Steven Jay Hille, 43, 1800 block of Main Street, Elwood. Booked 6:13 p.m. Monday, failure to appear.
• Stevie Marissa Bloyd, 25, 6800 block of North County Road 800 West, Elwood. Booked 6:22 p.m. Monday, failure to appear.
• Waylon Adam Dishman, 39, 2600 block of East Seventh Street, Anderson. Booked 6:48 p.m. Monday, escape/failure to return to lawful detention.
• Jason Len Carter, 42, 200 block of South Second Street, Summitville. Booked 7:02 p.m. Monday, possession of methamphetamine.
• Richard Joseph Romig, 47, 800 block of North A Street, Elwood. Booked 7:05 p.m. Monday, domestic battery, possession of methamphetamine and maintaining a common nuisance.
• Jennifer Elizabeth White, 37, homeless. Booked 8:02 p.m. Monday, possession of methamphetamine and false informing/reporting.
• Jeremy Charles McPhearson, 29, 1400 block of East Taylor Street, Kokomo. Booked 9:45 p.m. Monday, failure to appear; operating while intoxicated, serious bodily injury; possession of methamphetamine; criminal recklessness and possession of paraphernalia.
