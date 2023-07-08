Jail Log
These people were recently booked into the Madison County Jail. Charges are recommended by the arresting officers but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Edwin Aaron Roseberry, 56, 600 block of Central Avenue, Anderson, booked at 9:07 a.m. Thursday, failure to appear and hold for another jurisdiction.
Todd Michael Gill, 61, 7500 block of North County Road 200 East, Anderson, booked at 11:10 a.m. Thursday, four counts of failure to appear.
Isaac Allen Drake, 25, 1200 block of West Fifth Street, Anderson, booked at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, contempt of court and failure to appear.
Kalea Michelle Kelly, 31, 200 block of Seminole Drive, Anderson, booked at 4:38 p.m. Thursday, residential entry and domestic battery.
Carly Jane Pidcock, 29, 2300 block of East 40th Street, Anderson, booked at 3:57 a.m. Friday, four counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and probation violation.