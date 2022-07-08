These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Thursday and Friday. Charges are recommended by the arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Maricka Judith Villalobos, 55, 2500 block of West 18th Street, Anderson, booked at 12:52 a.m. Thursday, domestic battery.
Jesse Carl Beeman, 44, Elwood, booked at 1:52 a.m. Thursday, possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a common nuisance, identity deception, two counts of failure to appear and hold for another jurisdiction.
Daniel Edward Powell, 42, homeless, Anderson, booked at 3:33 a.m. Thursday, theft, false identity, failure to return to lawful detention and violation of work release.
Hank William Steffler, 24, 2700 block of Halford Street, Anderson, booked at 3:33 a.m. Thursday, possession of cocaine, possession of a syringe, false informing and probation violation.
Jarvis Daniel Moore, 25, 600 block of Main Street, Anderson, booked at 5:22 a.m. Thursday, battery against a public safety officer.
Brandon Edward Phillips, 41, 2400 block of County Road 300 North, Anderson, booked at 7:34 a.m. Thursday, criminal trespass, two counts of probation violation.
Francina Jo Lehman, 34, Alexandria, booked at 7:57 a.m. Thursday, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.
Tykala Seville Bond, 34, 1900 block of Norwood Place, Anderson, booked at 9:24 a.m. Thursday, invasion of privacy.
Melissa Rae Glass, 56, Elwood, booked at 9:40 a.m. Thursday, neglect of a dependent.
Killian Madison Mendenhall, 25, 700 block of West 14th Street, Anderson, booked at 10:19 a.m. Thursday, two counts of failure to appear.
Billy Gene Payne Jr., 41, Elwood, booked at 10:49 a.m. Thursday, hold for another jurisdiction.
Brian Andrew Burns, 44, 2100 block of Forkner Street, Anderson, booked at 10:59 a.m. Thursday, four counts of failure to appear, two counts of probation violation, failure to return to lawful detention and violation of community corrections.
Darian Michael Stevenson, 29, 1600 block of West 10th Street, Anderson, booked at 11:13 a.m. Thursday, dealing in marijuana, dealing in a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia and failure to appear.
Tod M. Grabbe, 53, Churubusco, booked at 12:16 p.m. Thursday, three counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle while intoxicated, prior conviction.
Aron Philip Smith, 38, Elwood, booked at 12:39 p.m. Thursday, four counts of resisting law enforcement and two counts of possession of paraphernalia.
Saneika Rachelle Williams, 31, 1800 block of East Eighth Street, Anderson, booked at 1:21 p.m. Thursday, criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon.
Gary Gene Cline, 47, Elwood, booked at 2:15 p.m. Thursday, contempt of court.
Hollie Ann Miles, 32, New Castle, booked at 3:28 p.m. Thursday, probation violation.
Antonio Lamont Johnson, 39, Alexandria, booked at 7:32 p.m. Thursday, intimidation and invasion of privacy.
Harold Ross Dixon III, 31, 2000 block of Hendricks Street, Anderson, booked at 8:51 p.m. Thursday, theft, criminal mischief and probation violation.
Richard Earl Pavin, 62, Elwood, booked at 10:28 p.m. Thursday, possession of a syringe and probation violation.
Tom Allen Watson, 61, 2900 block of Main Street, Anderson, booked at 11:43 p.m. Thursday, violation of sanctions.
Daquan Lamar Brown, 30, 2200 block of Brown Street, Anderson, booked at 3:52 a.m. Friday, domestic battery and probation violation.
Ashley Diana Wood, 38, 2600 block of Mounds Road, Anderson, booked at 6:48 a.m. Friday, invasion of privacy and probation violation.